Founder of Anti-Corona Task Force, Dr. Krishan Jha, Admitted to AIIMS for Brain TB Treatment

New Delhi, May 26: Dr. Krishan Jha, the esteemed founder of the Anti-Corona Task Force (ACTF), was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Friday after experiencing focal seizures. Dr. Jha, a native of Bihar’s Madhubani district, has been battling Brain TB since April 2021.

Under the supervision of Dr. Padma Srivastav, Dr. Jha’s treatment is now being diligently carried out at AIIMS. Known as a Data Scientist Policymaker and Strategist, as well as an avid BJP Karykarta, Dr. Jha has garnered widespread appreciation for his efforts in the field of combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ACTF, an NGO aggregator and the brainchild of Dr. Krishan Jha, operates as an innovative force that amalgamates ideas inspired by Rural India. Led by the late Shri Pranab Mukherjee Ji and aided by the government, the ACTF aims to provide comprehensive assistance to humanity during times of crisis.

With a dedicated team of over 3 lac volunteers, the ACTF extends its services to both humans and animals alike. Notably, during the Lumpy outbreak, they successfully saved the lives of 50,000 cows. Additionally, the organization has provided internships to more than 10,000 students, nurturing their skills and fostering a spirit of social responsibility.

Apart from his role as the founder of the ACTF, Dr. Krishan Jha holds several prominent positions, serving as an advisor to numerous government and private organizations and dignitaries. He serves as the National Convener of Akhil Bharatiya Pradhan Sangathan and as the National Advisor of Delhi Police Mahasangh.

Dr. Jha’s contributions have garnered praise from political leaders across the spectrum, exemplifying his dedication and impact in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Anti-Corona Task Force wishes Dr. Krishan Jha a swift recovery and continues to uphold its commitment to humanity in times of crisis.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor