Founders of Fashion label Roperro felicitated by the Economic Times at Global Indian Leaders 2022

Globally recognized, made in India fashion label ‘Roperro’ gets recognition in the Luxury Retail category. Bollywood actor Dia Mirza felicitates Roperro founders at the ceremony. Roperro to debut in offline retail in 2022 besides being an online marketplace

New Delhi, October 20: Indian Fashion label, Roperro added another feather to its cap with its young founders being felicitated at the Economic Times Global Indian Leaders 2022 ceremony. Arpita Katyal, Chief Executive Officer, Roperro and Rushil Katyal, Chief Operating Officer, Roperro, represented Roperro and received their trophies from Dia Mirza, a well-known Bollywood actor.

Roperro is one of India’s fastest-growing luxury brands, with a range of bags, apparel, and accessories available in leather and non-leather material. Conceptualized in India and made for the world, Roperro has successfully managed to create ‘everyday indulgence’ as a sub-category in the luxury retail space. Roperro competes with the best-known global luxury brands and provides its customers access to luxury that can be used every day and at viable price points.

Speaking on being felicitated as the ET Global Indian Leader 2022, Arpita Katyal, CEO of Roperro, said: “It is such a delightful moment for a young brand like us to be recognized by the Economic Times. Roperro is a truly Indian brand that competes with global luxury labels and has, in a short span, managed to successfully carve a niche for itself in the everyday indulgence category. We are excited about this recognition and will continue to disrupt the luxury retail space with our unique offerings.”

Rushil Katyal, COO of, Roperro, said: “We’d like to thank the Economic Times for this honour. To be recognized as the ET Global Indian Leader is a testament to what Roperro stands for, made in India but truly global in its outlook. As we expand into the luxury retail space from being an online marketplace, we look forward to breaking new frontiers.”

Roperro is an earnest effort to build a global brand from India that is avant-garde in quality and style. It is an endeavour to build a brand that is in sync with young adults who are aspirational and do not hesitate to express themselves. Roperro is also a brand with purpose – a fixed percentage of surplus generated from sales of Roperro is used to skill women and educate children at the Vidya Devi Charitable Trust. Roperro is a member of the Council of Leather Exporters and the Apparel Export Promotion Council.

About Roperro

Luxury long has been attached to the ‘once in a while facet. We keep our special pieces for occasions. We fear damage, or we restrict ourselves to owning a few always. Assets come at a price; when the quality justifies the price, why should one restrict from everyday luxury. Isn’t each day as important as another? Each day is an opportunity to achieve new showcases ourselves and in style. We understand your style complements who you are and reflects on you. Versatile, high-quality pieces for you to pick from. We understand quality, as we’ve had a legacy of being one of the largest manufacturers & exporters to international fashion houses. Now we make it in India, for India. Luxury at your fingertips with a promise of quality.

