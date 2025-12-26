French apples showcased in Mumbai ahead of all-India retail roll out

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], December 26: The Interprofessional Association for Fresh Fruits and Vegetables (INTERFEL) introduced the new season of French apples in India with a tasting and workshop at Food Square, Mumbai, marking the start of a wider retail and consumer campaign across the country.

At the event, guests sampled French apple varieties such as Royal Gala, Granny Smith and Pixie in different formats - from fresh tastings to tapas and desserts - while learning about how the fruit is grown and supplied to India. A short introduction to INTERFEL highlighted its role in representing growers and promoting high-quality fresh produce from France.

French apples are known for their consistent taste and firm texture, supported by strict quality systems and advanced orchard practices. In 2025, French apple production is estimated at about 1.485 million tonnes, a 4% increase over 2024 and 3% higher than the three-year average, underlining the stability of the sector even in the face of climate challenges.

Classic international varieties such as Gala, Golden, Granny, Fuji and Rouge remain stable, while club varieties like Pink Lady, Jazz, Joya and Juliet are expected to grow by around 2%. Traditional French favourites, including Chantecler, Canada and Boskoop, are also set to increase, and emerging new varieties together are projected to reach about 145,000 tonnes this season, reflecting strong innovation in the orchards.

Behind these numbers is more than 25 years of work on sustainable farming. French apple growers use precision irrigation, advanced soil management and eco-friendly pest control, with the aim of keeping orchards in balance with nature while protecting water and soil for future generations.

Chef Sushil Multani, who curated the evening menu, said: "Cooking with French apples was fun and absolutely delicious. The interplay of their bright tartness and natural sweetness came through beautifully in every dish. This versatile trio paired remarkably well across the menu, working seamlessly with seafood, cheese and even lamb."

Kombucha specialist Vikram Mittal of Mavi's Pantry added: "Whether it is the eye or in our pies, we love our apples in India. The French Pixie gave an extra sweet punch to our kombucha and the Granny Smith was perfect for the sauerkraut. Honestly, I couldn't stop snacking on the Royal Gala either."

Following the Mumbai launch, the campaign will move into retail, with French apples made available at major supermarkets across India, supported by in-store tastings, interactive promotions and roadshows that invite families to discover the flavour and versatility of French apples first-hand.

