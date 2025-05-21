From analysing data to discipline: Inside the minds of India's fantasy gaming professional traders

New Delhi [India], May 21 : Fantasy sports trading in India is experiencing a sharp ascent, not merely as entertainment, but as a data-driven, skill-based activity aiming to redefine the gaming experience for millions.

At the forefront of this shift are power users like Rohan Sultane, a data analyst who has achieved an exceptional 86 per cent win rate on SportsBaazi, and Puneet Dua, the platform's Chief Marketing Officer, whose journey as a passionate gamer during his formative years to a digital industry leader today reflects the sector's explosive evolution.

In this exclusive interview, we explored their contrasting yet complementary perspectives on user experience, platform philosophy, gaming misconceptions, and the future of fantasy sports regulation in India.

"It started as a hobby": Rohan Sultane on mastering fantasy sports

ANI: Rohan, what sparked your interest in online fantasy gaming?

Rohan Sultane:It began with my love for cricket. I've followed the sport since childhood, and as a data analyst by profession, I saw an opportunity to merge passion with skill. I started trading on online fantasy platforms as a hobby, not expecting it to become such a significant part of my life. It's surreal to be giving interviews about it now.

Skill vs Luck: What Really Drives Success?

ANI: How much of the success in fantasy sports is based on skill versus luck?

Rohan Sultane: I'd say it's 50-50 to begin with, but with solid data analysis, you can push your winning chances to 70-80 per cent. You can't predict every ball, but you can increase your edge by understanding pitch behaviour, player form, and match conditions.

Puneet Dua: Rohan's a great example. He's not the biggest spender, but he's consistenthis cricket knowledge and analytical approach help him outperform. Even Federer won just 55 per cent of points in his career, but he capitalised on the right moments to deliver a career win record of 82 per cent. We promote the "Three Ds" at SportsBaazi: Dimaag (Mind), Data, and Discipline.

Data Is King

ANI: How important is data analysis across different sports on fantasy platforms?

Rohan Sultane: It's everything. I focus on cricket because I know the players, pitches, and patterns. If I try kabaddi without that insight, my chances drop. Whether it's cricket, football, or kabaddi, without data, you're basically guessingand that's a risk.

Avoiding Scams: Stick with Verified Platforms

ANI: What's your advice for beginners concerned about scams in online fantasy gaming?

Rohan Sultane: Always choose registered platforms like SportsBaazi. They pay taxes, follow Indian laws, and offer customer support. Unverified apps may look tempting, but they can leave you with no way to recover your money if something goes wrong.

Starting Small: A Smart Gamer's Path

ANI: What's your advice for those just stepping into fantasy sports trading?

Rohan Sultane: Start with small amountsRs 500 to Rs 1,000. Use promotional credits and don't invest your savings right away. I began in the player market with proven performers like Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. Learn how rate changes work, analyse the patterns, and aim for steady profits instead of big wins. Focus on building your understanding first.

The Bigger Picture: Growth, Tech, and the Road Ahead

ANI: Puneet, where do you see fantasy gaming heading in India?

Puneet Dua: We're only scratching the surface. With increased digital literacy and smartphone penetration, fantasy sports are reaching users in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Platforms like ours are also creating jobs, not just games. I believe this growth will continue through 2030 and beyond.

On Regulation: A Work in Progress

ANI: How is the regulatory landscape shaping up for the industry?

Puneet Dua: India is catching up. Mature markets like the UK and Australia took time to implement sound regulations, and we're now seeing similar efforts here. Government involvement and policy discussions are encouraging signs. Clear regulation will ultimately protect users and grow trust in the ecosystem.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor