From Campus to Corporate: SRMUH's Exceptional Placement Success

New Delhi [India], August 21: At SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, placement success is not just a goalit's a defining feature of the institution's mission. The university prides itself on its exceptional track record of transforming students into highly sought-after professionals. By integrating industry-driven curricula, hands-on experience, and a robust network of top-tier recruiters, SRMUH ensures that students are not only prepared but excel in the competitive job market. This commitment is reflected in the high placement rates and the impressive career trajectories of its graduates.

SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, stands at the forefront of educational excellence, focusing on preparing students for successful careers right from the first semester. With a commitment to industry readiness and practical experience, SRMUH is dedicated to guiding students towards exceptional placements and career growth.

From the outset, SRMUH integrates industry relevance into its curriculum. Students benefit from specialized workshops and training sessions that reflect current industry trends. These programs are designed to assist students with the necessary skills needed in the future competitive job market. The university's proactive approach ensures that students are not only academically prepared but also ready to meet industry demands.

The Methods & Strategies

A key component of SRMUH's strategy is the inclusion of mock interviews with industry experts each semester. These sessions provide valuable feedback and personalized training tailored to individual development needs. Additionally, the Finishing School concept, implemented in the pre-final year, ensures continuous assessment and refinement of students' skills.

The university mandates internships, industrial visits, and live projects, offering students hands-on experience and practical exposure. This real-world engagement is crucial in bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

Affiliations & Collaborations

SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, has established strong affiliations with over 500 companies for campus placements and internships. This extensive network includes prestigious organizations such as Bank of America, Deloitte, Wells Fargo, TCS, Accenture, and Lava International. These affiliations enable students to secure high-quality placements and competitive salaries, with the university consistently achieving a placement rate of 90 to 95%.

Graduates from SRMUH embark on diverse career paths across various sectors, including service-based, product-based, and consulting industries. The university maintains a transparent placement registration process, allowing students to choose their career paths freely and confidently.

Supported by a robust alumni network, SRMUH provides ongoing guidance and support to its graduates. The network includes professionals working at leading organizations such as Walmart, Deloitte, and JP Morgan, offering valuable insights and career advice through regular alumni sessions.

Training & Placement Cell

At the helm of this transformative educational journey is the Head of Training and Placement, bringing over 15 years of experience from prominent multinational corporations and leading private universities in India. This role involves assessing evolving recruitment trends, collaborating with industry experts, and delivering customized training programs aligned with industry needs. The cell also orchestrates live projects, fosters industry collaborations, and secures funding to support educational objectives. Notable recruiters include Bosch Global, Hitachi Consulting, and Honda Cars, with the highest package reaching up to 50 LPA.

Career Readiness With SRMUH

SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, is dedicated to providing students with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities necessary to excel in their careers. Through a combination of rigorous academic programs and practical industry exposure, the university ensures that its graduates are well-prepared to meet the challenges of the modern job market.

