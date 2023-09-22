From Founder to Formula: Sanchi Sehgal’s Insights on Ozone Signature’s ABC Serum

New Delhi (India), September 22: For someone who loves skincare but also prefers a fairly minimal skincare routine, I like to keep my skincare routines intentional. I listen to what my skin needs at that point in time and treat it accordingly. With intentional skincare in mind, Serum ABC was born. This serum is as intentional as you can get with skincare, and it is the ABC of good skin. Here’s why:

The serum is formulated to target three crucial factors that contribute to various skin concerns such as acne, acne scarring, fine lines and wrinkles, pigmentation, dull skin, and an overall lackluster and unhealthy appearance. These three universal factors are:

1. Slow Cellular Turnover: This refers to the biological process of shedding dead skin cells to replace existing skin cells with younger, healthy ones. As we age, the cellular turnover rate slows down. Without regulated cellular turnover, a buildup of skin cells occurs at the surface. This results in an elongated cell cycle and is evident through symptoms such as dryness, wrinkling, and the loss of a natural glow.

2.Compromised Skin Barrier: The skin barrier is made up of cells called corneocytes that act as tightly bound bricks held together with fats such as ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids. This layer also contains a protein called filaggrin, which helps create the natural moisturizing factor of the skin. This barrier serves as the first line of defense against external irritants such as pollution and toxins. It also plays a crucial role in regulating temperature and preventing water loss. Various factors, including sun exposure, environmental allergens, cosmetic products, harsh soaps that strip away natural moisture, dry air, aging, and stress, can damage this layer. A healthy skin barrier is essential for good skin.

3.Oxidative Stress: The skin is our first interface with the external environment, making it naturally susceptible to oxidative stress caused by factors such as ultraviolet, infrared, and visible light, pollution, and stress. When oxidative stress surpasses the antioxidant defense capacity of the skin, it leads to chronic inflammation, collagen fragmentation, and disorganization of collagen fibers. This contributes to dull skin, pigmentation spots, and prolonged dehydration.

When we formulated Ozone Signature’s Serum ABC, we kept these factors at the forefront and curated a powerful combination of Vitamin A, Vitamin B, and Vitamin C (ABC). Each of these ingredients is potent, so it was essential to strike the right balance in terms of formulation, derivatives, and concentration. After endless samples, testing, and combinations, we arrived at the winning formula of Serum ABC to ensure it holistically addressed the universal skin-damaging factors detailed above.

●Vitamin A: In the form of Retinol Palmitate, it is the mildest and most beginner-friendly form of Retinol. It is ideal for those who have not tried retinol before due to potential side effects. It helps increase the skin’s cellular turnover rate and minimizes wrinkles, acne, and scar tissue.

●Vitamin B: In the form of popular niacinamide and panthenol, these Vitamin B derivatives are excellent for preserving the natural skin barrier and repairing it in case of damage. These ingredients work in synergy with Vitamin A and Vitamin C to minimize harshness and prevent sensitivity.

●Vitamin C: In the form of the most stable form of Vitamin C, Ethyl-Ascorbic Acid. Vitamin C is known to be one of the most potent antioxidants for the skin. It works to restore luster and a natural glow to the skin, remove pigmentation spots, and reverse sun damage.

We recommend using this serum in your night-time routine 2-3 times a week. Keep it minimal and intentional by simply cleansing, followed by the serum, and then applying a thick layer of moisturizer. And VOILA! You have what we call the ABC of Good Skin! It’s the building block of good skin by targeting the three main causes of all skin concerns.

