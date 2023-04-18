From his own experience in share market business, Akshay Yetale is imparting share market training to others

New Delhi (India), April 18: With changing lifestyles and inflation a job can earn up to a limit. But if you work with your hard work and determination in business, it is possible to change your life. A similar work was done by Akshay Yetale who lives in a small village. Having acquired knowledge in stock market after becoming a diploma mechanic, today he started his own share investment office named FXWithAY and is training others in share marketing through classes.

Akshay Yetale, a native of Shahagad village in Ambad taluka of Jalna district. Father works as a painter and two sisters in the family. In this, Akshay completed his education from Zilla Parishad School till 10th standard. After that, he studied Science in Class XI-XII.

Education of Diploma Mechanical but interest in business

Akshay Yetal took admission in Diploma in Mechanical after completing his eleventh-twelfth education. It was only in the second year of the diploma that I wanted to work somewhere. It was in this that he got a job in the business of product marketing. While the education was going on, business networks were formed in various districts of Maharashtra. Apart from this, he got to learn various marketing nuances such as how to talk to customers, how to sell his product, and how to plan it. Since then he decided to pursue his career in business instead of working.

Life changing with share marketing

Akshay used the marketing field to enhance his skills. It was in this that cousin Anand Yetale gave the idea of ​​share marketing. Akshay had also completed his education by then. So started trading in 2019. But there was not enough money for trading. Started by investing 1 to 5 thousand rupees. Information was gradually gained in this business. Little by little the money increased and after a year there was good profit. From this time, life took a different turn.

Starting share marketing classes

Akshay has vast experience of investing in foreign trade since 2019. It is from this experience that in 2021 he started online classes of share marketing. For this a firm named FXwithAY was started. In this he took 10 to 15 children along and taught them various types of trading in the beginning. Over time, Akshay also started offices in Shahagad, Ambad. Training started in Delhi and abroad along with Maharashtra through online. So far more than 100 people have been trained and 20 of them have started their own business.

Also interested in film production

While in college, Akshay tried to get film work in Satara, Sangli. But could not get work. Today he is fulfilling that wish through film production. Akshay’s son has started a production house named Advik Movie Creation and films are going to be produced from it.

