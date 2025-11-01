From Indore to Innovation: Luxe Comfort Travels Launches 'Leo' -- India's First Responsible AI Travel Chatbot

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 1: In a major leap for India's travel technology landscape, Luxe Comfort Travels Pvt. Ltd., a homegrown startup from Indore, has officially launched "Leo", an advanced Generative AI-powered travel chatbot designed to transform how Indians plan, manage, and personalise their journeys.

Founded by Mrs Miti Nenava and Mr Vaibhav Malviya, Luxe Comfort Travels stands as a testament to India's rising innovation power, proving that world-class technology can thrive even without global investors or external funding. With over a decade of experience in the travel industry and educational backgrounds from India's leading institutions, such as the IIMs, the founders have built a strong foundation rooted in expertise and passion.

A Responsible Approach to Artificial Intelligence

Unlike conventional chatbots, Leo has been designed with Responsible AI principles at its core, ensuring that the technology remains safe, transparent, and ethical.

"Leo is not just intelligent, it's responsible," said Miti Nenava, Co-founder and Director of Luxe Comfort Travels. "We've conducted extensive red teaming tests to ensure Leo responds safely and accurately to every user query. It's designed to assist users, not mislead them."

Leo's conversational abilities rival the best in the world, yet its India-first approach makes it truly special. The chatbot understands and responds in multiple Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, and more, making it an inclusive digital companion for travelers from every corner of the country.

Built Entirely In-House by an Indore-Based Team

Under the leadership of CTO Mr Akash, Leo was developed completely in-house using a blend of Large Language Models (LLMs) and an Agentic AI framework that enables real-time, natural interaction.

From checking train PNRs and flight status to answering visa queries or providing real-time forex updates, Leo delivers instant, human-like responses in the user's preferred language.

"Leo is more than just a chatbot; it's a bridge between Indian travelers and global experiences," said Akash, CTO of Luxe Comfort Travels. "Our goal was to create a multilingual, context-aware travel agent that truly adds value through every interaction."

Empowering Travellers, Strengthening India's Digital Future

Leo represents more than a technological achievement; it symbolises India's growing capability to create advanced, ethical AI solutions outside of traditional tech hubs. The success of Luxe Comfort Travels highlights how innovation can thrive in cities like Indore, driven purely by vision and determination.

Currently live on the company's website https://luxecomforttravels.com, Leo will soon be available on the upcoming mobile app, offering 24x7 personalised travel assistance to users across India.

About Luxe Comfort Travels Pvt. Ltd.

Based in Indore, Luxe Comfort Travels specialises in curated travel experiences across leisure, MICE, trade fairs, pilgrimage tours, and visa assistance. Blending Indian hospitality with modern technology, the company continues to redefine travel experiences. With the launch of Leo, it aims to put India on the global map for ethical, Generative AI in travel.

