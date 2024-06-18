From Local Gem to Global Phenomenon: The Success Story of Shivane's Boutique

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 18: They say that every great journey starts with a single step. For Hemamalini Kumaran, that step was establishing Shivane's Boutique in 2007. What started as a small brand, born out of love for silk sarees, is now a representative of craftsmanship and passion for ethnic fashion. Led by Hemamalini's vision and dedication, the brand has undergone a remarkable transformation in the past 17 years, from a humble beginning out of her house to a global phenomenon with two boutiques in Tirunelveli and Madurai.

The Beginning of Shivane's Success Story

Even within the heart of South India, a region where silk sarees are a deeply ingrained tradition, the idea of a woman entrepreneur like Hemamalini establishing her brand was considered taboo. The challenge was twofold: not only was the ethnic wear market in Tirunelveli highly competitive, but venturing into this space as a new brand presented its own hurdles. However, Hemamalini's unwavering commitment to her vision shone through. Her meticulous fabric selection, collaborations with local artisans, and relentless focus on creating one-of-a-kind designs became the core values of Shivane's Boutique, ultimately carving out a niche in the competitive saree and salwar materials market. This dedication to ensuring a distinctive experience for every customer has garnered Shivane's Boutique a loyal clientele, with a footfall of over 500 customers every month.

Digital Embrace Fuels Global Expansion

Driven by a passion to share this unique experience with a wider audience and the vision of going global, Hemamalini established a robust e-commerce website for Shivane's Boutique well before the pandemic propelled businesses to do so. This forward-thinking move, coupled with a comprehensive social media marketing strategy, led to a 2x increase in average order value in the past 5 years, garnering a loyal customer base of over 1 million, with a remarkable 30 per cent of orders originating from countries like the USA, UK, Australia, Singapore, Dubai, and South Africa.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for the Future

Once a small-time brand, Shivane's Boutique has blossomed into a globally recognized name, boasting a revenue of Rs 15 crores in the past five years. Hemamalini's passion for her craft fuels her ambition to take Shivane's to even greater heights. This strategic expansion includes plans to open new stores across the country. Furthermore, her vision extends beyond retail, encompassing the exciting prospect of venturing into the manufacturing of materials, allowing her to expand her product portfolio beyond sarees and salwar materials. This well-timed move will solidify Shivane's position as a leading force in the fashion industry. Hemamalini's journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, proving that age is no barrier to pursuing one's dreams and achieving remarkable success.

www.shivanesboutique.com

