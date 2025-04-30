From Rs 22 Lakh Loss to Profitable Trading Mentor: The Grit and Glory of Harshit Dixit

New Delhi [India], April 30: Harshit Dixit’s journey into the trading world is nothing short of inspiring. After losing his father right after college, Harshit was forced to step up and shoulder his family’s responsibilities. With dreams of building something of his own, he started working at HDFC Bank in 2018, where he also began exploring the stock markets. His hunger to learn more led him to join Angel One as a Manager in 2021, but within just two days of the HR induction, he resigned. The reason? He was told personal trading wasn’t allowed — a limitation Harshit couldn’t accept. That moment became a turning point. He knew he wanted to chart his course, even if it came with risks.

In pursuit of mastery, he joined a proprietary trading firm, where he couldn’t trade through his demat account. To stay active in the markets, Harshit entrusted ₹35 lakhs of his capital to a renowned broker for fund management. What followed was devastating: ₹22 lakhs wiped out in just 15 days. But this wasn’t his first major loss — earlier, in a failed distributorship business, he had already faced a ₹10 lakh setback due to the brand owner turning out to be a defaulter. These financial blows were heavy, but Harshit took them as life lessons — the biggest being: never blindly trust anyone. Build your knowledge, and your systems, and stand on your own.

Despite all odds, Harshit’s biggest loss wasn’t financial — it was losing his mother during the second wave of COVID-19. She had been his emotional pillar, his strength through all the chaos. Even as he had started to make money in the markets, that personal loss brought him to his knees. He battled severe loneliness and fear — he couldn’t sleep at night, haunted by the silence and absence of loved ones. But rather than letting it consume him, Harshit turned that pain into fuel. Through sleepless nights, he began building his trading systems and strategies — systems designed to never again suffer massive losses. These same frameworks are now the backbone of his mentorship programs, where he teaches traders how to protect capital and grow consistently, even in volatile conditions.

Today, Harshit Dixit is not just a consistently profitable trader, Harshit Dixit founder of Trade Metrics, a platform focused on low-risk, high-reward strategies like non-directional option selling, Batman strategy, Iron Condors, and Monthly Straddles. His approach is tailor-made for working professionals who want to succeed in the markets without quitting their jobs. He has been featured by industry giants like Samco Securities, Elearn Markets, and BOTS by Traders Gurukul, and continues to collaborate with some of the most trusted financial education brands in India.

Through his content, mentorship, and live strategy sessions, Harshit has trained thousands and inspired countless others to believe that anyone can bounce back — no matter how deep the fall. His motto is simple: If I could rise from nothing, so can you.

You can find and follow Harshit’s journey across platforms:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Trade.Metrics

