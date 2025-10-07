From Students to Social Entrepreneurs – The Journey of Immigrant Founders with Purpose

New Delhi [India], October 6:When international students come to the U.S., their attention often centers on adjusting to academics and navigating cultural differences, making entrepreneurship seem out of reach. For Ramya Tulasi Dega and her co-founder Swetha Maadugula, both from Hyderabad, Telangana, who were pursuing their master of sciences in Entrepreneurial Leadership from Texas A&M University, their journey as immigrant students became the inspiration for creating a nonprofit focused on wellness and mental health.

In 2023, they launched Healing Circle USA, a nonprofit born from lived experience and the urgent need to provide mental health resources for students and young professionals. As immigrant founders, they understood the cultural stigma surrounding mental health and the additional challenges international students face — isolation, stress, and lack of accessible support.

Their story challenges the narrative of what it means to be an international student. Rather than being passive participants in their education, they stepped forward as changemakers, proving that young people, even in unfamiliar environments, can build organizations that serve thousands.

Since its inception, Healing Circle USA has reached and impacted countless young people across the U.S. and globally and has positively impacted more than 2000 young people directly through their wellness services. The organization has been recognized in the Roam College Weekly Newsletter, which reaches over 1,900 subscribers and more than 26,500 international students worldwide, highlighting the profound influence of its programs. Through workshops, wellness events, community-building initiatives, and advocacy campaigns. Healing Circle USA has been selected as an Aggie founder's project for MGMT 680: Business & Corporate Strategy and MGMT 466: Strategic Management courses at Mays Business School, Texas A&M University. Healing Circle empowers students and young professionals to prioritize mental health, cultivate resilience, and embrace holistic well-being.

The founders, Ramya Tulasi Dega and Swetha Maadugula, have also expanded Healing Circle's impact through participation in the Eforall Business Accelerator Program, gaining critical skills in scaling social ventures. Additionally, the organization was recognized as one of 15 changemaking projects worldwide under the MindForward Program by UNLEASH and RIVET, reflecting its global potential and innovative approach to youth mental health and wellness.

Healing Circle USA's growth reflects the resilience of its founders and their lived experiences in the mental health field. Through campus workshops, strategic partnerships, and community events, they are breaking down barriers and making wellness inclusive. Their journey is a reminder that immigrant stories are not just about survival — they are also about leading with purpose, creating impact, and shaping the future of mental health advocacy.

Healing Circle USA Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/healingcircleusa/

Ramya Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/ramyatulasi.co/

Ramya LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ramya-tulasi/

