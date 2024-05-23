Fuaark: Surat Based Trio Turned Rs 4 Lakh Investment Into a Rs 36 CR Business

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 23: In the bustling city of Surat, a revolutionary brand emerged, reshaping the landscape of fitness apparel. FUAARK, a term that resonates with the energy and vibe of the youth, has evolved into a beloved destination for fitness enthusiasts. But what sets FUAARK apart in a competitive market? The answer lies in the unique vision and strategy of its founders, Swati, Rimpy & Saket Juneja, who transformed a Rs 4lakh investment into a thriving Rs 36 crore business.

The journey of FUAARK began with Swati, Rimpy and Saket Juneja appearing on Shark Tank Season 2, Swati a Chartered Secretary with a flair for marketing and commerce, and Rimpy, a Delhi University alumnus with a commerce background, were a powerhouse duo. Saket, bringing his experience from Tommy Hilfiger, joined Fuaark as the Product Head.

Their mission was clear from the start: to understand and meet the needs of dedicated fitness enthusiasts. In 2017, they noticed a gap in the market for gym gear that was functional yet fashionable. With an initial investment of Rs 4 lakh, they embarked on a journey to fill this gap, which has led them to an impressive ARR of Rs 36 crore, aiming for Rs 100 crore in the next two years.

What Makes Fuaark Stand Out?

Rimpy Juneja explains, “Why settle for generic, expensive gym wear when you can have high-quality, trendy designs that enhance your performance?” Fuaark’s unique selling proposition (USP) lies in its tailored gym clothing that perfectly fits, boosts performance, and builds confidence. Their range includes a variety of gym wear, designed with precision, to support and motivate individuals on their fitness journeys.

This approach has transformed their business from a few weekly orders to a daily deluge of demand, projecting a cool ₹40 crores in revenue this year, with significant EBITDA growth.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor