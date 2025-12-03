FutureAge AI and IBOTIX Announce Strategic Collaboration to Redefine the Future of Intelligent Automation

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 3: FutureAge AI and Ibotix officially announce a strategic collaboration to transform the landscape of AI-driven automation, digital intelligence, and enterprise innovation.

This partnership brings FutureAge AI capabilities as a venture builder and growth accelerator focused on creating AI-first businesses, scalable product ecosystems, and intelligent digital platforms and combines it with Ibotix's deep expertise in automation, data intelligence, and its flagship product DocForensics.

The collaboration represents a shared vision to build more intelligent, adaptive systems that empower organisations to operate faster, safer, and more efficiently. Together, both companies aim to accelerate innovation in sectors such as finance, legal, IT, enterprise compliance, healthcare documentation, and risk intelligence.

Nitin Sethi, Executive Chairman and Promoter of FutureAge AI, shared his excitement: "In today's rapidly changing digital world, the line between imagination and innovation is disappearing. When we look at IBOTIX, we don't just see another technology company; we see a team that believes in building the future, not waiting for it. That is exactly why we at FutureAge AI are partnering with IBOTIX to create technology that not only solves problems but also sets new standards. For us, this collaboration is more than a partnership. It is the alignment of vision, passion, and purpose. We are blending intelligence with impact, creativity with capability, and shaping solutions that will redefine how businesses grow, learn, and transform."

Aditya Singh, Founder of Ibotix and creator of DocForensics, shared his perspective: "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Ibotix's journey of innovation and scale. With FutureAge AI, we now have the strategic depth, strength, executive leadership and venture-building capability to take that vision global. Together, we are not just building products, we are building systems that think, learn, and adapt. We are enabling enterprises to move from automation to autonomous decision-making, from workflows to intelligence, and from data to insight-led action. Together, we are shaping solutions that will change how businesses operate, comply, scale, and compete in a world driven by AI. "

About DocForensics:

DocForensics is Ibotix's flagship AI-powered documentation intelligence platform that delivers end-to-end automation for invoices, contracts, claims, forms, compliance reports, and purchase orders. The platform intelligently reads, interprets, and extracts key data from both structured and unstructured documents using proprietary AI models and validates it against business rules, regulatory standards, and enterprise workflows. With its built-in verification engine, DocForensics not only automates data extraction but also performs contextual understanding, compliance checks, risk flagging, and decision recommendations, delivering clean, structured, and ready-to-use outputs with exceptionally high accuracy.

By replacing manual review and data entry processes, DocForensics significantly reduces operational workload, accelerates turnaround time, enhances audit readiness, and improves overall business efficiency across sectors such as BFSI, logistics, healthcare, legal, and enterprise operations.

This partnership solidifies the commitment of both organisations to co-create products, expand global reach, and deliver next-generation business solutions powered by AI and automation.

More details about joint initiatives, new product capabilities, and upcoming releases will be revealed at the event.

