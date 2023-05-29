G Square makes history, launches 3 projects in Chennai, Coimbatore and Trichy

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], May 29: G Square, South India's largest plot promoter today for the first time in the real estate industry announced the launch of three new projects - G Square Synergy in Chennai, G Square Aura in Coimbatore, and G Square Delta in Trichy at the same time.

The new projects- G Square Synergy at Perumbakkam, Chennai will feature 249 residential plots with more than 80 world-class amenities in a secured community spread across 13 acres in an overall land of 32 acres while G Square Aura at Vellakinar, Coimbatore will feature 93 residential plots with 15 world-class amenities spread across a 4-acre land and G Square Delta, Trichy will feature 247 residential plots with more than 40 world-class amenities spread across an 11.5-acre land. The projects, all strategically placed in the respective city's prime and upcoming zones will boast the presence of numerous world-class amenities, ready-to-build villa plots up to 100 percent appreciation, and post-purchase guidance and assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director , G Square Realtors Private Limited said, " This is an important milestone and achievement for us as a brand, as this is the first time in the history of Tamil Nadu real estate where three projects- G Square Synergy, G Square Aura and G Square Delta has been launched at three different locations- Chennai, Coimbatore and Trichy, all at once. The inspiration behind such a major business expansion move is to emphasize our stand as South India's largest plot promoter and Tamil Nadu's No. 1 real estate developer. These projects are centrally located in their respective cities and will offer the customers the finest residential living spaces with world-class amenities in a secured community. This grand event of three launches at three different locations has been an experience like never before both for us and our customers. At this moment, I would like to appreciate the efforts of our employees who worked really hard to achieve such outstanding feet and commend the trust our customers placed in us over the years."

G Square Synergy will consist of 249 residential plots starting from 488 sq. ft and prices starting from Rs 4999/ sq.ft, while G Square Aura will consist of 93 residential plots starting from 1.26 cent and prices starting from Rs 15.9/ cent and G Square Delta will consist of 247 residential plots starting from 512 sq. ft and prices starting from Rs 1390/ sq.ft.

