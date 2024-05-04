Gajera Global School,Pal Hosts IIMUN Surat - 2024

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 4: IIMUN - Surat 2024 conference was organized from April 26th to 28th, 2024 at Gajera Global School Surat in association with Gajera Trust and Sunita's Makerspace. The aim is to provide a platform to the youth where they can think, research, accept the ideas of fellow members by debating and to develop global leadership qualities among the Learners from an early age.

The conference was inaugurated on 26th April at Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium. A galaxy of dignitaries graced the occasion as guests of honour. The chief guest and speaker of the program Dr. R. Chidambaram, a renowned scientist of the country and president at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, shared insight of developed India and imparting an understanding of the scientific approach to the children. Similarly, chief guest and noted musician Leslee Lewis enthralled and enthused the audience with a live performance. Mr. Rameshbhai Vaghasia, President of Chamber of Commerce Surat and the youngest female pilot Maitri Patel had graced the event. The presence of Managing Trustee Shree Chunibhai Gajera added grandeur to the event by welcoming all the guests.

Kinjal Chunibhai Gajera, founded Sunita's Makerspace in 2015 with a vision to prepare young innovators and global leaders where they get adequate guidance, facilities and a space to express themselves. IIMUN conference provides the same platform to Learners. A two-day conference was held at Gajera Global School, Pal from 9 am to 7 pm on April 27th and 28th. More than 500 delegates from more than 30 schools participated in it. During this conference, as many as 34 presiding officers arrived from different states of the country. A total of 17 committees were formed which included Lok Sabha, Niti Aayog, UNSC, UNEP, IPL etc where delegates strongly presented their ideas during the debate. The closing ceremony was held on 28 April, in which the Director of SVNIT-SURAT Dr. Anupam Shukla was especially present and encouraged the Learners. In the closing ceremony, the first three winners from all the committees were felicitated with certificates. Gajera Global School was awarded the trophy for Best Participating School at IIMUN SURAT-2024. Gajera Trust congratulates all and wished them for their bright future

