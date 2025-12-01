Galgotias University Commences its First 'Model United Nations', Setting a New Benchmark for Student Diplomacy

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1: Galgotias University commences 'Galgotias University Model United Nations' (TGUMUN), marking a significant milestone in its mission to nurture globally aware, articulate, and solution-oriented youth leaders. The two-day conference brought together more than 200 delegates from schools, colleges, and departments across India, transforming the campus into a hub of debate, negotiation, and collaborative policy simulation.

The event opened with a ceremonious welcome for the Chief Guest, Maj Gen Dr. Rajan Kochhar, who was received by the NCC Guard of Honour, setting an inspiring tone of discipline and pride. Ms. Geeta Karunakaran, Head of MUN at Galgotias University, addressed the delegates, sharing the vision behind TGUMUN and underscoring the importance of experiential learning platforms that challenge students to think critically and engage with real-world issues.

Maj Gen Dr. Kochhar said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Galgotias University and the organising committee for hosting an event of such academic and leadership value. MUN conferences play a vital role in shaping responsible youth by encouraging them to think critically, communicate effectively, and lead with empathy. TGUMUN reflects the University's dedication to offering experiential learning that truly prepares students for global citizenship."

The Secretary-General, Ms. Kashish Wadhawan, formally declared the conference open, paving the way for intense rounds of debate and stimulating discussions across multiple committees.

TGUMUN featured committees including UNGA, UNHRC, UNEP, UNODC, UNCSW, AIPPM, and International Press, where delegates engaged with real-world geopolitical, environmental, gender, and national policy challenges. Deliberations ranged from human rights issues and interstate security concerns to gender equality reforms and social media regulation. The International Press captured the conference through detailed reports, photographs, and creative illustrations, reflecting the energy and vibrancy of the sessions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, congratulated the delegates and emphasized the importance of such platforms in shaping future leaders. "Initiatives like TGUMUN encourage students to embrace diplomacy, critical thinking, and global citizenship. It is inspiring to see young minds engage so meaningfully in dialogue and decision-making processes that mirror real-world governance. Their passion and clarity of thought reaffirm our commitment to nurturing talent that stands out on national and global stages," he said.

By the conclusion of Day 1, delegates wrapped up their initial rounds debate, setting the stage for deeper negotiations for Day 2. Committees will reconvene tomorrow to continue discussions and work towards draft resolutions.

Galgotias University continues to reinforce its position as one of India's leading institutions for quality and future-ready education. The University's emphasis on experiential learning, through initiatives like TGUMUN, innovation labs, global collaborations, and interdisciplinary projects, ensures holistic student development. Galgotias University remains committed to nurturing capable, confident, and socially responsible leaders equipped to excel in a rapidly evolving world.

Galgotias University Among the World's Leading Universities in QS and THE Rankings.

Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities - public and private combined - this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.

