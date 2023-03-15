Gaur Gopal Das and Vivek Bindra conduct enlightening talks for CRC Group

New Delhi [India], March 15 (/NewsVoir): CRC Group, a leading real estate developer, successfully launched its latest residential project, CRC Joyous, at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi. The launch event was followed by an enlightening talk on "Principles beyond Business" by Guru Gaur Gopal Das Ji and Dr Vivek Bindra, which was highly appreciated by everyone who attended.

Located at Plot No. 8A, Techzone IV, Greater Noida West, CRC Joyous offers 2/3/4 BHK residential apartments with a total of 536 dwelling units. The project has already received RERA registration and is spread over 4 acres approx. The project has been exceptionally designed with choicest of amenities and facilities and is expected to be completed by 2026.

Speaking about the project, Salil Kumar, Director - Marketing & Business Management, CRC Group, stated, "We are delighted to launch CRC Joyous, which offers premium living spaces in the heart of Greater Noida West. The project is strategically located, making it convenient for residents to commute to different parts of the city. We have received a tremendous response from the attendees, and we are confident that CRC Joyous will be a huge success. The projected sales volume is around Rs 600 crores."

Located next to Noida, CRC Joyous is 5 mins drive from sectors 78 and 79 Noida, making it an ideal choice for families looking for a peaceful yet well-connected home. The proposed Metro Station at a 100-meter distance will further enhance connectivity, making it convenient for residents to commute. The project is close to reputed schools, shopping malls, hospitals and recreational hubs, providing residents with a seamless living experience. It is also a short drive away from SEZ with operational MNCs, making it an excellent choice for working professionals.

CRC Group is a renowned real estate company providing world-class living spaces without compromising the core objectives of delivering reliability, quality and innovation. The group has already delivered two projects, one in Greater Noida (West) and one in Sidcul, Haridwar, and another mixed-use project is in the pipeline. It is known for delivering projects that exceed customer expectations.

