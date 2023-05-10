Gaurav Gulati assumes the charge of Director (Finance), NSIC

New Delhi [India], May 10 (/NewsVoir): Gaurav Gulati has assumed the charge of Director (Finance), NSIC Ltd. on 09.05.23. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is also a Qualified Cost Accountant (ICAI), Company Secretary (ICSI) and MBA in Finance.

Gulati has Rich Professional Experience of more than 23 years working in the areas of Corporate Accounting, Contract Management, Financial Management, SAP/ERP Implementation etc. Prior to Joining NSIC Ltd. He has served in various reputed orgzations such as Induslnd Bank, SAIL Ltd., NTPC & NBCC in various domain of Finance.

The National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. (NSIC), is an ISO 9001-2015 certified Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). NSIC has been working to promote, aid and foster the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises in the country.

NSIC operates through countrywide network of offices and Technical Centres in the Country. In addition, NSIC has set up Training cum Incubation Centre managed by professional manpower.NSIC facilitates Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises with a set of specially tailored scheme to enhance their competitiveness. NSIC provides integrated support services under Marketing, Technology, Finance and other Support Services.

For more information, please visit www.nsic.co.in or www.nsicspronline.com.

