Gaurav Shetty Aces at Redefining Hospitality Management

New Delhi (India), March 28: No wonder why the name Gaurav Shetty always rings a bell in our minds. The man who put hands into turning and modifying Mumbai to what it is today. Gaurav Shetty, Managing Director- Peninsula Hospitality Group, always encouraged himself to dream big, and today, that has become one of the many reasons behind his success story. He always looked up to providing Mumbai with an international look and feel to all the fellow benefactors in their own city and solace.

He has done Bachelor in Commerce from Mumbai University and Honours in Business Administration from Middlesex University, Dubai & London. He has over 10 years of experience in the hospitality sector and has worked in the UK, UAE and Indian markets which have given him immense exposure and experience to continue his fathers legacy and came up with his first brainchild- Opa! Bar & Cafe. He started working hard towards turning his dream into a reality. He was, finally, successful in enhancing the hospitality industry to more of an experience worthy space from the old-fashioned dining and social drinking sector.

In an interview with him, he says that Peninsula Hospitality Group is a brainchild of his father- Mr.Karunakar Shetty and he worked really hard for 30 years to make it one of the best in the market. Now, Gaurav wants to expand his business in 2023 by opening at least 6 more outlets all over the country with the same vision. He already has 5 Hotels, 1 Beach Resort, 20 F&B outlets in India and Dubai like: Hotel Peninsula Grand, Hotel Peninsula Redpine, Peninsula Beach Resort, Opa! Bar & Cafe, Mitron Cafe (with multiple outlets), Azule, The Stables, Rodeo Drive, Kovalam, Spirits Pub, Cowboy, President Hotel, Marco Polo Hotel, Tipsy Tiger and many more. Further he added that he sees his company growing in the next 5 years and that he expects to add more brands in different segments and substantially.

Although like every other company, Gaurav Shetty’s also faced a huge challenge in times of pandemic. However, luckily, they could come out of that situation and all of his outlets and branches are back on track and have started earning profits, and for that he is highly grateful to his team for having supported him with utmost dedication and devotion. Additionally, the COVID period has taught his colleagues that nothing can be taken for granted, which gave Shetty the confidence that he can count on them to go through any tough situation and come out stronger.

Stating that he being a people’s person and a visionary serve as his strengths, Shetty also mentions that flexibility and adaptability are the key factors to achieve business growth, along with strong business strategies which would not underestimate any situation at any point.

When asked about competitors, Shetty replied that he can’t call out anyone in the industry as their competitors as everyone is doing their best to provide their customers with the finest of their services and products. He also has pride in the fact that his company is backed by a very young and ardent army that lets him take risks and do something more significant to enhance the experience of his clients.

He follows one basic rule that is to create a WOW factor so that every client receives a special response instead of an ordinary gesture. His USP to make sure that his company grows with every passing day to meet their goals in terms of their services and standards is what makes them shine brighter even when they are in a crowd of similar industries.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor