GD Goenka University to host a Faculty Development Program for Ophthalmic Dispensing Educators in association with Optician India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 19: The Department of Optometry at GD Goenka University is pleased to host a Faculty Development Program (FDP) on Ophthalmic Dispensing. This unique initiative conceptualised by Optician India is in line with the New Education Policy 2020 guidelines and is designed to empower optometry faculty from all over India with the latest knowledge and teaching methodologies in the rapidly evolving field of ophthalmic dispensing.

The FDP aims to address the existing gap between the curriculum and the ever-changing industry landscape, which is heavily influenced by major optical industries that primarily rely on training job seekers rather than educators. By attending this program, faculty members will have the opportunity to revise their curriculum and teaching methods, ensuring their students are equipped with the most up-to-date skills and knowledge, thus enhancing their employability and career prospects.

The FDP will be conducted over a period of five days, utilizing a hybrid mode of learning. The program will consist of four days of online sessions from July 10th to July 13th, followed by a final day of hands-on training on-campus at Gurgaon on July 17th. This unique combination of online and on-campus training will provide participants with a comprehensive learning experience, allowing them to explore both theoretical concepts and practical applications in ophthalmic dispensing.

To facilitate the participation of faculty members from outside the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), travel and stay allowances will be provided, supported by generous contributions from various industry sponsors. The Brand Knowledge partners are EssilorLuxottica, Zeiss, Hoya, Nikon, O2 Lenses, Learn Beyond Vision, VisionSpring and EyeTools and the program is supported by India International OpticsFAIR and SMAVS.

Prof. Monica Chaudhary, Director MCVI, LBV and member of editorial board at Optician India expressed her gratitude to the sponsors, stating, "This support demonstrates the industry's commitment to fostering excellence in ophthalmic dispensing education and empowering faculty members with the necessary resources to enhance their teaching capabilities."

Dr. Rakesh Nanjappa, Head of the Department of Optometry at GD Goenka University, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming program, stating, "We are thrilled to host this Faculty Development Program and provide a platform for ophthalmic dispensing educators to enhance their skills and knowledge. By incorporating the latest advancements in the field, we can ensure that our students receive a high-quality education and are well-prepared to meet the demands of the industry."

The FDP on Ophthalmic Dispensing is set to be a milestone event in the field of optometry education, bringing together experts, educators, and industry professionals to collectively contribute towards shaping a more industry-oriented curriculum.

For registration go to the link https://opticianindia.net/fdp and for more information contact Dr. Rakesh Nanjappa at 9663990886 or fdp.optometry@gdgu.org

Optician India has revolutionized the Indian Optical trade with customized content, latest trends and relevant information besides garnering the pole position in terms of readership from the trade, general public and partnering with brands. The Magazine is involved in conceptualizing and promoting multiple and high visibility social awareness campaigns for raising awareness on the need for regular eye exams, sessions on education of eye care practitioners, debates with experts from diverse fields and generating path breaking content for addressing the churn being experienced across the board in all sectors including the eye care industry. Magazine Website: https://opticianindia.com

GD Goenka University is a leading educational institution committed to providing world-class education in a wide range of disciplines. With a focus on holistic development and industry-relevant programs, the university strives to nurture professionals who are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to excel in their chosen fields.

University Website: https://www.gdgoenkauniversity.com/

