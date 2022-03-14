Gear up for the upcoming Legal industry with SLS Pune

With the motto of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakkam, Symbiosis Law School Pune has always successfully aimed at spreading its educational excellence in the whole world for the past 45 years. Ranking No. 1 in the top private law colleges in India, SLS Pune is marching towards perfection. Symbiosis Law School, Pune epitomizes excellence in legal education. Being located in a city which is known to be the Oxford of the East-Pune, it is educationally as well as culturally sound.

Learning at SLS Pune becomes more detailed and structured with the highly qualified and skilled teaching faculty in the law school. Apart from that, a MENTOR-MENTEE system is followed where different groups of students are managed by a faculty. This gives the students a chance to interact with the professors not only as teachers but also as guides and torchbearers.

All of these activities and opportunities are created and carried out seamlessly because of the major pillar of SLS Pune, the director of the school Dr Shashikala Gurpur. She has been featured amongst the illustrious 100 women personalities in the book namely 'The Phenomenal She', launched by the Indian National Bar Association (on 7th March 2022 at the Constitution Club on the occasion of International Women's Day) She believes in learning from situations and experiences and always inspires the students by saying "See A Guru In Every Interaction And Be Ready To Be A Guru To The Next Generation Rather Than Wielding Authority". She is dedicatedly working towards creating excellent Law experts for the nation through Symbiosis Law School with great enthusiasm.

With the aim of teaching every chapter and verse of law, SLS Pune has everything a law enthusiast is looking for under one roof. It offers a variety of law programmes like B.A.L.L.B. [Hons], B.B.A. L.L.B. [Hons], L.L.B., L.L.M., Ph.D. programme and other diploma courses for the students.

The school has always believed in working on the strengths and mastering the skill of legal education. Hence three main strengths of the university- Education, Infrastructure and Alumni are always on the path of being better every day.

The law school also promotes and takes part in many social initiatives. Programs such as prison advocacy, legal aid clinic visits, jail inmates' health check-up, National Lok Adalat help desks etc. are a part of the institute's curriculum to give the students a wholesome learning experience.

One of the major reasons why students pursue a degree at SLS Pune is the spectacular infrastructure that it offers. Hygienic canteens, hostels, campus area creates the right environment for the students to focus and learn. Various sports-based facilities are provided and maintained throughout so that the students excel in academics as well as sports.

Serving all these top-notch facilities with consistency for the past 45 years, SLS Pune is proud to state that it captivates law enthusiasts all over the world. Therefore studying in a diverse environment is bound to explore various perspectives and cultures. Hence Vasudhaiva Kutumbakkam fits SLS Pune perfectly.

The campus placements seem to be something students look forward to, hence SLS Pune strives to bring to the students the best placement opportunities available in the country. All the tier-one firms have partnered with SLS Pune. The best recruiters include Bharti Airtel, Trilegal, ACC Cement, Luthras & Co, HDFC Ergo, Khaitan & Co, Indiabulls, Manupatra, Bajaj Allianz, Indusland Bank, Coca Cola and many more. The highest placement package is around 17.5 lakhs and the average placement package is 8-9 lakhs.

Gear up to learn in the best law institute of the country, the one which has successfully published articles in the leading law Journals, which enables one to interact with alumni who have become the best in the business, the one which only aims for higher accomplishments and many more pros which are countless!

