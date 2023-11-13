"Gem of a landmark!": Piyush Goyal lauds GeM crossing Gross Merchandise Value of Rs 2 lakh crore in 2023-24

New Delhi [India], November 13 : Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, took to social media to announce a significant achievement by the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has notched a significant milestone, achieving an impressive Gross Merchandise Value of Rs 2 lakh crore in just 8 months of the fiscal year 2023-24.

This landmark is a testament to the platform's commitment to enhancing efficiency, affordability, and transparency in public procurement, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Goyal posted on X, "Gem of a landmark! Government e-Marketplace achieves an impressive Rs2 Lakh Crore Gross Merchandise Value in just 8 months of FY 2023-24! @GeM_India is successfully advancing PM @NarendraModi ji's vision of promoting efficiency, affordability & transparency in public procurement".

