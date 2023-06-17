Gem Tunes Signs Distributor MOU with Believe and receives 12 Million Euros

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Gem Tunes, North India's largest growing music company, is pleased to announce the signing of a distributor agreement with Believe, a leading music distribution company. As part of this agreement, Gem Tunes has received a substantial advance payment of 12 Million Euros against future revenue.

Under the leadership of Founder Rao Inderjeet Singh, Gem Tunes has made significant strides in the music industry, earning a reputation as a pioneering force. In recognition of his exceptional contributions, Rao Inderjeet Singh was honored with the prestigious Maharashtra Gaurav Award by the esteemed Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in 2023.

Established in 2020, Gem Tunes began its journey as a music company specializing in producing and releasing Haryanavi songs. The company quickly made waves and brought about a revolution in the Haryana music industry in 2022. With a net worth estimated to be over USD 150 million, Gem Tunes has positioned itself as a major player in the market.

Gem Tunes achieved a significant milestone with its YouTube channel, becoming the fastest-growing channel in the world. With over 15 million subscribers and 5 billion views, Gem Tunes has captivated audiences worldwide. Its impact on the music scene is undeniable, and it continues to expand its reach.

In addition to its success in the Haryanavi music industry, Gem Tunes has ventured into the Punjabi music industry, collaborating with prominent artists and producing the music for several blockbuster Punjabi movies. Gem Tunes has emerged as a major player, releasing the music for the past seven movies featuring renowned artists such as Gippy Grewal, Ranjeet Bawa, Tarsem Jaswer, Neeru Bajwa, Gurnam Bhullar, Jimi Sergil, and Sweta Tiwari.

Gem Tunes is not just limited to its regional dominance but has also expanded its footprint with 29 other regional channels, including Gem Tunes Tamil, Gem Tunes Gujrati, Gem Tunes Haryanavi, and more. The company's influence extends beyond India, with over 40 per cent of its YouTube channel views originating from international audiences.

Looking ahead, Gem Tunes has exciting plans in store. In 2024, the company aims to establish an acting school covering approximately 100,000 square feet in Gurgaon, Haryana. Furthermore, Gem Tunes has opened new offices in Dubai and Canada, further solidifying its global presence.

For more information about Gem Tunes and its wide range of offerings, please visit the official website at www.Gemtunes.com.

Gem Tunes is a prominent music company based in North India. Founded in 2020 by Rao Inderjeet Singh, the company has made significant contributions to the Haryanavi and Punjabi music industries. With a fast-growing YouTube channel and a diverse portfolio of regional channels, Gem Tunes has garnered immense popularity both in India and abroad. The company continues to innovate and expand its reach, driven by a passion for music and a commitment to delivering quality content.

