Gera Developments names Vishal Nagda Chief People Officer (CPO) to spearhead HR strategy & talent development, fueling growth

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 16: Gera Developments, pioneers of real estate business, and award-winning creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa, and Bengaluru, have announced the appointment of Vishal Nagda as the new Chief People Officer (CPO). Vishal's role will focus on crafting the organisation's human resources strategy, enhancing employee engagement, and cultivating talent development programs.

Boasting about two decades of extensive experience spanning various industries, including notable roles at Global Insurance Brokers, Infosys BPM, Ozone Group, and Lodha Group, Vishal Nagda has consistently demonstrated his prowess in navigating the intricacies of talent management and development. His leadership in cultivating inclusive workplace cultures, and implementing effective HR strategies resonates deeply with Gera Developments' core values and overarching aspirations. With a distinguished background in human resources management, organizational development, and employee engagement, Vishal's addition to the team reflects the company's unwavering commitment to nurturing growth and fostering excellence within the organization.

Commenting on the appointment, Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments, said, "Vishal's appointment as Chief People Officer signifies a strategic step forward for Gera Developments, reinforcing our dedication to building a dynamic and empowered workforce that remains integral to the company's continued success and expansion. We have always ensured that people remain central to the company's endeavours, fostering an environment where each individual can flourish and contribute to our shared achievements.

Vishal's wealth of experience and proven track record in driving organizational excellence through strategic HR management will be instrumental in shaping our people-centric approach. We are confident that under his leadership, we will further strengthen our commitment to nurturing talent, fostering a culture of innovation, and driving sustainable growth for Gera Developments."

A robust HR policy forms the backbone of this team. Over time, as Gera Developments has evolved, so has the role and strategic significance of HR, transitioning from a support function to an integral business partner. This appointment reflects Gera Developments' proactive response to emerging opportunities and its ongoing journey towards greater strength and expansion. It underscores GDPL's commitment to growth.

Unlike many peers in the real estate sector who maintain a familial business model, GDPL has been proactive and innovative in attracting and retaining top talent across all organizational levels. The company consistently implements structural enhancements to promote professionalism, leadership, and motivation, while being steadfast in fostering a high-performance culture that drives individual and organizational growth. Gera Developments has successfully and consecutively retained its certification as a Great Place to Work for the sixth consecutive year.

Gera, a reputed brand for over 50 years, is one of the pioneers of the real estate business in Pune. Recognised as the creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, the brand has established a global presence through developments in California, USA.

Gera prides itself on providing long-term enjoyment to customers, by having a distinct customer-first approach. The philosophy of Gera is "Let's Outdo," which rests on the trinity of Innovation, Transparency, and Enhanced Customer Experience. It is at the heart of Gera's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in Real Estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers, while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to Gera's credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate, consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs and provision of insurance on buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. GDPL has now introduced India's first and only 7-year warranty in Real Estate. It has designed and launched a pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric® Homes, which revolutionised the real estate sector for both, the developer, and the home buyer. Other revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been IntelliplexesTM, SkyVillasTM, and The Imperium series. In its 50th Year, the company launched yet another first-of-its-kind industry initiative - Gera's Home Equity Power, by providing financial flexibility to customers to withdraw funds from their prior payments to meet financial emergencies.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer, enhancing the customer experience. Gera has also recently launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral program that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasises delivering value-added experiences to customers, with projects designed around the evolving needs of their customers. Driven by trust, quality, a customer-first mindset, and innovation, the brand has won several national and international awards on both the product and service front.

GDPL also continues to be certified as 'India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces' by the Great Places to Work® (GPTW) Institute for the sixth year in a row.

Gera envisions bringing out the best of Real Estate in India. As it redefines new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, it is consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders, while raising the bar for the industry.

