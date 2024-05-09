Gera Developments Private Limited announces Gera's Island of Joy in East Kharadi^, and celebrates 10 years of Gera's ChildCentric Homes

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: Gera Developments Private Limited, renowned pioneers in Real Estate, and recipients of multiple awards for their premium residential and commercial projects across Pune, Goa, and Bengaluru, are excited to introduce their latest project, Gera's Island of Joy. This launch coincides with celebrating a significant milestone in Gera's rich legacy as innovators and forward-thinkers - a decade of Gera's ChildCentric® Homes.

Gera has been at the forefront of innovation, having launched ChildCentric® Homes in 2014, tailored to the needs of modern families. Projects like Song of Joy and River of Joy have set new benchmarks in understanding and responding to the needs of parents in raising their children, and ensuring families spend quality time with one another, over and above comprehensive child development, bolstered by partnerships with esteemed academies. With a portfolio that has brought joy to over 3,500 satisfied families, and won numerous accolades, including the prestigious "Themed Project Of The Year" award, Gera continues to raise the standards of Real Estate in the country.

The introduction of Gera's Island of Joy in East Kharadi^ marks the latest chapter in Gera Developments' illustrious journey. Encompassing 12.5 acres, with 9 towers, and over 1,800 homes, Gera's Island of Joy offers unparalleled leisure amenities, including three clubhouses, private Go-Kart racing, a wave pool, and a bowling alley. Nestled along the riverbanks, it also features 9 celebrity-led learning academies focused on sports, performing arts, and personal development creating an enriching environment for families.

Rohit Gera, Managing Director of Gera Developments, expressed his pleasure at the launch event, "A decade ago, we dared to dream differently, and rewrote the rules of what a modern home could be. Gera's ChildCentric® Homes was a concept designed to ease the burden off families, and give them the impetus to make the most of the opportunities available for their children to prosper in every way possible. Over the years, with every successive project, the response has been phenomenal. It gives us great joy to present to you Gera's Island of Joy, a testament to our dedication to crafting exceptional living spaces for modern families. Our celebrity academies are committed to identify and hone the talents of the children that will inhabit the space. The amenities that are unique to our project promise to make a lifetime of memories for the families. Gera's Island of Joy stands as a symbol of modern living, bringing unparalleled comfort and joy for its residents - a perfect beginning to the next decade of Gera's ChildCentric® Homes."

Strategically positioned near prominent SEZ and IT parks, Gera's Island of Joy ensures connectivity and convenience. As part of an Integrated Township, it emphasizes sustainability with innovative features, including Pune's first electric Go-Kart racing track.

On Pune's Real Estate front, Gera Developments notes a substantial surge in the sector from fiscal years 2022 to 2024, witnessing a remarkable 29% increase in overall off-take, soaring from 14,654 units to 18,902 units. This growth is particularly notable in the thriving IT corridors of Kharadi and Hinjewadi, experiencing surges of 32% and 82%, respectively. Additionally, prices have seen a commendable 25% growth, with budgets increasing by an impressive 30%.

An integral part of this growth is the significant increase in apartment sizes, up by 14%, demonstrating a commitment to meeting the evolving needs of modern families. With 21,660 units added against 18,902 sold in FY24, indicating a replacement ratio of 1.14, Gera Developments remains cognizant of maintaining the equilibrium between supply and demand.

Gera's ChildCentric® Homes

Gera's ChildCentric® Homes have created a unique category in the Real Estate sector by providing its residents with not only a premium home and infrastructure but also facilities to ensure safety, convenience, fun, and development for children in the form of a state-of-the-art clubhouse with celebrity-led academies. Amongst the many features provided at Gera's ChildCentric® Homes are the tie-ups with world-class celebrity academies for professional coaching in the field of sports, arts, and personality development making learning a fun-filled experience. Gera Developments has roped in India's best to offer intellectual, physical, and vocational coaching, right on the housing society premises. Shankar Mahadev Academy, Shiamak Davar's Institute for Performing Arts, CricKingdom by Rohit Sharma, Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis Academies, Nisha Millets Swimming Academy, and Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, are some of the celebrity-led academies that are currently active across Gera's projects, forming an impressive array of choices offered to the children.

Gera Developments:

Gera, a reputed brand for over 50 years, is one of the pioneers of the real estate business in Pune. Recognised as the creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, the brand has established a global presence through developments in California, USA. Gera prides itself on providing long-term enjoyment to customers, by having a distinct customer-first approach. The philosophy of Gera is "Let's Outdo," which rests on the trinity of Innovation, Transparency, and Enhanced Customer Experience. It is at the heart of Gera's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in Real Estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers, while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to Gera's credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate, consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs and provision of insurance on buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. Gera Developments Private Limited has now introduced India's first and only 7-year warranty in Real Estate. It has designed and launched a pathbreaking concept, the award-winning Gera's ChildCentric® Homes, which revolutionised the real estate sector for both, the developer and the home buyer. Other revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been IntelliplexesTM, SkyVillasTM, and The Imperium series. In its 50th Year, the company launched yet another first-of-its-kind industry initiative - Gera's Home Equity Power, by providing financial flexibility to customers to withdraw funds from their prior payments to meet financial emergencies.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer, enhancing the customer experience. Gera has also recently launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral program that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasises delivering value-added experiences to customers, with projects designed around the evolving needs of their customers. Driven by trust, quality, a customer-first mindset, and innovation, the brand has won several national and international awards on both the product and service front.

GDPL also continues to be certified as 'India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces' by the Great Places to Work® (GPTW) Institute for the sixth year in a row.

Gera envisions bringing out the best of Real Estate in India. As it redefines new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, it is consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders, while raising the bar for the industry.

Please visit www.gera.in for more information

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni, Hunk Golden and Media

Mobile: 9820184099 | Email: sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor