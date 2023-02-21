Gera Developments successfully hands over 108 row houses to the customers of Gera's 'World of Joy'

Gera Developments, pioneers of the real estate business and the award-winning creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa, and California, has successfully handed over 108-row houses to the customers of Gera's World of Joy located in Upper Kharadi, Pune. To mark the handover of the Row Houses at the project, Gera Developments organized a fun-filled three-day event which concluded recently.

Gera's World of Joy, which is the second ChildCentric® Homes Project in Pune has been a trendsetter in the Pune residential realty market. The real estate developer had already cited strong pre-sales numbers at the time of the launch itself. Built on the idea of providing safety, convenience, fun and development to children, right at their doorstep, Gera's World of Joy has witnessed tremendous demand from home buyers for premium, valuable, livable and child-friendly homes. While the other units remain sold out, delivery of the row houses comes at a time when the market is struggling with delayed and stuck projects underlying Gera's intent of fulfilling its commitment made to the customers.

Speaking on the event and the delivery of the Gera's World of Joy row houses, Rohit Gera, Managing Director of Gera Developments, said, "The success of Gera's World of Joy ChildCentric®[?] Homes makes it clear that Gera Developments has taken a leap towards a new phase, an era driven by customer-centricity, innovation and quality. Timely delivery of the row houses is a testimony to the years of focus on product quality, customer delivery and our values. Moreover, the product offering truly caters to the needs of today's young aspirational Indian family. Through our ChildCentric® Homes, we are ensuring that children get the best exposure, training, and opportunities to learn and pursue their talents under the guidance of the industry's best experts, with whom, we have partnered to offer coaching."

Gera's World of Joy features a range of apartments and amenities, some of which include 2 & 3 Bedroom Duplexes, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments, 2 & 3 Bedroom Row Houses and Studio Apartments. The first phase of the project contains 900+ apartments. Gera's World of Joy is spread over 20 acres and has clubhouses with an area in excess of 40,000 square feet. The clubhouses and open areas house facilities such as the indoor climate-controlled half Olympic length swimming pool, badminton courts, squash courts, gymnastics hall as well as the dance studio, art studio and gaming rooms. The outdoor areas house the tennis courts and other outdoor facilities. With Gera's World of Joy, Gera Developments has raised the bar for other potential development prospects that will unfold in the market.

The homes are equipped with DEFT's smart home devices with Google-integrated voice-controlled home automation and comprise other stand-out leisure options like a rock-climbing wall, skating rink, and a mini theatre. Gera's World of Joy will host a two-story shopping plaza as a part of its retail offering for occupants to source their daily necessities.

Gera Developments Private Limited, a 50-year, reputed brand, one of the pioneers of the real estate business in Pune, is recognized as the creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune and Goa and has now marked its global presence through developments in California, USA.

GDPL prides itself on providing long-term enjoyment to customers by having a distinct 'customer-first approach. The philosophy of GDPL is "Let's Outdo," which rests on the trinity of innovation, transparency, and enhancing customer experience. It is at the heart of GDPL's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in real estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to GDPLs credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs and provision of Insurance of buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. And GDPL has now introduced India's first & only 7-year warranty in real estate. It has designed and launched the pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric® Homes, which has revolutionized the real estate sector for both the developer and the home buyer. Other revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been IntelliplexesTM, SkyVillasTM, and The Imperium series.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer and enhances the customer experience. GDPL has also recently launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral programme that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasizes delivering value-added experiences to customers and is driven by trust, quality, customer first, and innovation. The projects are designed around the evolving needs of their customers. The company has won several national and international awards on both the product and service front. GDPL also continues to be certified as 'India's Great Mid-size Workplaces' by the Great Places to Work (GPTW) Institute for the sixth straight year in a row. GDPL has also ranked #18 on the list of Best Small and Medium Companies to Work for in Asia in 2021.

GDPL envisions bringing out the best of real estate in India. As it redefines new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, it is consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders and raising the bar for the industry.

Please visit www.gera.in for more information.

