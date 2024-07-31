VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL), pioneers of the real estate business and award-winning creators of premium commercial and residential projects in Pune, Goa, and California, including the innovative ChildCentric® Homes, has been ranked amongst India's Top 50 Great Mid-Size Workplaces™ 2024 for the 7th consecutive year, certified by the Great Place To Work® Institute. This year, GDPL has also been honoured with two other titles - Best Workplaces™ in the Real Estate Industry, and Best Workplaces™ in Building a Culture of Innovation for All.

This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing over 250 employee experiences at GDPL across metrics of trust, innovation, company values, and leadership.

Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments Private Limited, stated, "We are honoured to be recognised by the Great Place to Work® Institute. This acknowledgment attests to the collective purpose of our team to create a work environment that fosters trust, innovation, and excellence towards raising the standards of real estate in the country. At Gera Developments, our motto is "Let's outdo", and we are committed to building a high-trust, high-performance culture with a promising future for talent."

He further added, "At GDPL, we strive to create a diverse and inclusive workplace that values individual employee characteristics, beliefs, experiences, and backgrounds. This approach has been fundamental to our success, and is reflected in the positive feedback from our team in the survey."

GDPL practises an open and transparent culture, encouraging employees to share their ideas, knowledge, perspectives, and styles. This inclusive approach not only empowers employees to excel, but also providing the company with a competitive edge. Guided by the "Let's outdo" philosophy, and reinforced by core values and initiatives such as the Leadership Framework and Collaborate to Outdo, the company continues to nurture a thriving and dynamic workplace culture.

The Great Place to Work Institute® is the global authority on employee experience, workplace culture, and leadership behaviour required for a market-leading position, employee retention, and innovation.

About Gera Developments Private Limited:

Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL), a reputed brand for over 50 years, is one of the pioneers of the Real Estate business in Pune. Recognised as the creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa, and Bengaluru, the brand has established a global presence through developments in California, USA.

GDPL prides itself on providing long-term assurance and peace-of-mind to customers by having a distinct customer-first approach. The philosophy of GDPL is "Let's Outdo," which rests on the trinity of Innovation, Transparency, and Enhanced Customer Experience. It is at the heart of GDPL's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in Real Estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers, while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to GDPL's credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate, consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs, and provision of insurance on buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. GDPL has now introduced India's first and only 7-year warranty in Real Estate. In 2014, GDPL designed and launched a pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric® Homes, which revolutionised the Real Estate sector for both, the developer, and the home buyer. Other revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been Intelliplexes™, SkyVillas™, and The Imperium series. In its 50th Year, the company launched yet another first-of-its-kind industry initiative - Gera's Home Equity Power, by providing financial flexibility to customers to withdraw funds from their prior payments to meet financial emergencies.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer, enhancing the customer experience. GDPL has also recently launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral program that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasises delivering value-added experiences to customers, with projects designed around the evolving needs of their customers. Driven by trust, quality, a customer-first mindset, and innovation, the brand has won several national and international awards on both, the product and service front.

GDPL continues to be ranked amongst the Top 50 Great Mid-Size Workplaces™ 2024 in India by the Great Places to Work® Institute. This year, we have also been proudly recognised as one of India's Best Workplaces™ in Real Estate Industry and India's Best Workplaces™ in Building a Culture of Innovation for All.

GDPL envisions raising the standards of Real Estate in India. As it redefines the benchmarks of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, it is consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders.

Please visit www.gera.in for more information

