Get All-Round Protection This Rainy Season by Opting for Monsoon Insurance on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers cost-effective pocket insurance plans that make policyholders’ lives easier. One offering belonging to this category is Monsoon Insurance. This inexpensive policy provides 360-degree coverage to individuals, helping them shield their health and well-being against unforeseen, monsoon-induced adversities.

As the rainy season comes with a plethora of inconveniences, individuals can go for this pocket insurance cover to secure themselves and their loved ones. With contagious diseases and road accidents becoming more prevalent after each rain shower, the wise way out is to always stay on guard. One way to do that is to opt for Monsoon Insurance.

Here is a rundown of this pocket insurance plan, along with the benefits it provides:

- Comprehensive coverage of up to Rs. 50,000

- Annual premium of Rs. 649

- Coverage against vector-borne and water-borne ailments

- Substantial sum insured helps one cover pre- and post-hospitalisation costs

- Coverage for diagnostic tests, treatment, and medication

Having a validity of one year, individuals of all ages can purchase this policy. Hence, this pocket insurance plan offers financial support to policyholders when they need it the most, thereby shielding their hard-earned savings.

The Monsoon Insurance policy is a viable route to take, in order to prepare oneself for the seasonal shift. Individuals can apply for this plan on Bajaj Markets. The platform helps individuals manage multiple unexpected financial inconveniences by giving them access to more than 300 pocket-friendly covers. Top pocket insurance plans include wallet care, accident cover, hospital cash cover, road trip coverage, and more.

To hop on the wagon, one needs to log on to the website, fill out a quick online form, pay the pocket-friendly annual premium and enjoy extensive coverage throughout the policy tenure.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor