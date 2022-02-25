Get exclusive cashback up to Rs. 3,000 on Whirlpool refrigerators on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced exclusive offers and deals on Whirlpool refrigerators across price and capacity ranges.

With EMIs starting from Rs. 834, customers can purchase the best Whirlpool refrigerators and avail cashback vouchers of up to Rs. 3,000 on their purchase.

Equipped with durable compressors, Whirlpool refrigerators offer a prolonged shelf life to the users. Frost-free inverter models from Whirlpool come with adaptive intelligence and MicroBlock technologies that effectively maintain the temperature inside the appliance to prevent the growth of harmful microbes.

A few of the best-selling include:

Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 IMPC PRM 3S LUMINA STEEL) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,663, zero down payment and 23% off

Whirlpool 265 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (NEO 278GD PRM CRYSTAL BLACK (2S)-N) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,800, zero down payment and 24% off

Whirlpool 340 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 355 COOL ILLUSIA (3s)-N) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 4,162 and 25% off

Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator Alpha Steel (FP 263D PROTTON ROY) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,169, zero down payment and 23% off

Whirlpool 200 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Cool Illusia (215 IMPRO PRM 3S) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,724, zero down payment and 24% off

Apart from these exciting deals, shoppers can avail of several other benefits like No Cost EMIs and zero down payment on select products. With the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, customers can conveniently purchase and repay over a flexible tenor of 3 to 24 months. Once the order is placed, the Whirlpool fridge will be home delivered free of charge.

Shoppers can buy Whirlpool refrigerators online on EMIs on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps

Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

Select the ideal Whirlpool refrigerator and add it to the shopping cart. Then, select a suitable EMI repayment tenor and proceed to checkout

Enter the required details like name and delivery address and then click on the 'Generate OTP' option

Input the OTP received on the registered mobile number to complete the purchase

A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number, along with the date and time of delivery

