Get ready for a revolutionary experience with Renu Electronics, an Industrial Automation leader

Pune (Maharashtra), February 10: Renu Electronics, a renowned name in the world of Industrial Automation in HMI, PLC design and manufacturing, and electronics manufacturing services, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Mahatech Exhibition in Pune, taking place from 9th to 12th February 2023. As a pioneer in the industry, Renu Electronics has established itself as one of the leaders in delivering innovative and cutting-edge electronics solutions for industrial automation, electric mobility, and smart homes. Mahatech will feature pavilions for Process Industry Equipment, Pharma & Chemical Industry Equipment, Engineering Machinery & Machine Tools Electrical, Electronics, and Instrumentation & Automation.

At the Mahatech Exhibition, Renu Electronics will display its latest products and services, including its state-of-the-art PLCs and HMIs. These cutting-edge technologies help customers streamline their Industrial operations, increase efficiency, and improve overall productivity. The PLCs and HMI offered by Renu Electronics are well known for their reliability, versatility, and ease of use, making them an ideal choice for industrial automation applications. The newer versions of its PLC, HMIs, and other product line-ups keep in line with current market demands with enhancements such as the latest processors or memory.

In addition to its product offerings, Renu Electronics will highlight its services in electronics manufacturing and printed circuit board assembly. The company’s expertise in this area allows it to provide comprehensive solutions that help customers bring their products to market faster, cost-effectively, and with better quality. The company’s commitment to providing high-quality printed circuit board assembly services has helped it earn a reputation for delivering exceptional customer service and support.

Visitors to the Renu Electronics booth at the Mahatech Exhibition will have the opportunity to meet with the company’s experienced team and learn more about its products and services. The team will be available to answer any questions, provide product demonstrations, and offer insights into the latest trends and advancements in the industry. The exhibition allows attendees to get a hands-on look at Renu Electronics’ innovative solutions and see how they can help improve their operations.

“We are thrilled to be participating in the Mahatech Exhibition in Pune and to have the opportunity to showcase our products and services to a wider audience,” said Mr. Kunal Waghmare for Renu Electronics. “Renu Electronics is on a tremendous growth path, shown by the acquisition of Phoenix Contact HMI IPC Technology GmbH to form Renu Electronics GmbH, a 100% Renu Electronics-owned subsidiary in Germany, last year. This exhibition will help strengthen our relationships with our existing customers and forge new partnerships with other businesses in the industry. Our team is looking forward to connecting with attendees and sharing our expertise and knowledge with our audiences. ”

In conclusion, Renu Electronics is excited about this event and looks forward to connecting with attendees and sharing its knowledge and expertise. The company will continue delivering innovative solutions that help its customers achieve their goals and is committed to providing exceptional customer service and support. If you’re interested in learning more about Renu Electronics’ products and services, visit their booth at the Mahatech Exhibition in Pune from 9th to 12th February 2023 at Stall D75/48.

For more information, visit www.renuelectronics.com

