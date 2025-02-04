Get Ready, ‘Lamborghini’ ft. Rohan Mehra and Riya Sharma Drops Exclusively on Desi Tadka Music

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: The music world just got a whole lot swankier with the grand, star-studded launch of Lamborghini, exclusively on Desi Tadka Music. This track is pure fire from the first beat to the last, bringing high-energy vibes like never before. Featuring the charismatic Rohan Mehra and the stunning Riya Sharma, Lamborghini blends infectious beats, smooth rap, and killer vocals into the ultimate musical thrill ride. Buckle up, because Desi Tadka Music is taking this banger straight to the top.

With Jordy Patel and Anushkaa Banerjee on the mic, BIGLUV dropping slick rap bars, and Shabbir Ahmed crafting an addictive soundscape, Lamborghini is built to turn up the heat. Penned by Shabbir Ahmed & Ajay Pal Sharma, the song is an ode to living life in the fast lane, all brought to life with Ramji Gulati's stellar direction, and music on Desi Tadka Music.

Lamborghini is here to dominate playlists, reels, and dance floors. Get ready to ride this musical beast—because once you're in, there's no hitting the brakes!

“‘Lamborghini' is an experience! From the beats to the visuals, everything about it screams high energy and style” says Rohan Mehra ”Shooting this was an absolute blast, and I can't wait for everyone to vibe with it“

Riya Sharma says ”This song is pure fire! From the moment I heard it, I knew it was going to be a massive hit. The energy, the glamour, the vibe—it's all next level. Dancing to ‘Lamborghini' was an adrenaline rush, and I hope the audience feels the same thrill watching it“_

Ace Director Ramji Gulati shares “We wanted to create a visual experience that screams luxury, speed, and high energy. The chemistry between Rohan and Riya, the stunning visuals, and the vibe of the song—it's all a perfect match”_

Singer Jordy Patel shares ”This track is all about attitude and energy. We wanted to create something that makes people move, and trust me, this one's a certified banger”_

Singer Anushkaa Banerjee adds ”The moment I heard the word ‘Lamborghini,' I knew it was special. The beats, the vibe, the whole feel—it's electrifying! Can't wait for everyone to groove to it”_

BIGLUV, the Rapper says ”Rap is all about storytelling, and this song lets me bring that swag and rhythm. ‘Lamborghini' is a statement”_

Music Composer Shabbir Ahmed comments saying

“Music that makes you feel invincible—that's what we aimed for. ‘Lamborghini' is bold, stylish, and addictive”

Ajay Pal Sharma, the Lyricist, reflects saying “Lyrics give the song its soul, and we made sure ‘Lamborghini' hits differently. Every word is crafted to bring out the luxury and thrill of the ride”

Watch the song here: https://youtu.be/Eo4_szM4WEA?si=s9vXN2mf1-FNZhAc

