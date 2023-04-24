GIBS Business School ranks among Top 20 in South India and Top 40 for Placements in India by Times of India B-School Rankings 2023

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (/PNN): GIBS Business School is proud to announce that it has secured a remarkable ranking in the latest Times of India B-School rankings. The institution has achieved a position among the top 20 B-Schools in South India and top 40 for placements in India. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the GIBS faculty, staff, students, and alumni.

The GIBS community is grateful for the support and trust of its stakeholders, and this recognition would not have been possible without their unwavering commitment to excellence. The institution is proud of its achievements and will continue to work tirelessly to provide the best education and opportunities for its students.

GIBS is committed to exceeding expectations and setting new benchmarks in the education industry. With a focus on academic excellence, industry exposure, and holistic development, the institution prepares students to become successful leaders in their fields.

The latest ranking by the Times of India is a testament to GIBS's commitment to providing quality education and industry exposure to its students. The institution's strong focus on placements has resulted in a top 40 ranking in India for placements, and the GIBS community is proud of its achievement.

The GIBS community would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to its stakeholders for believing in its vision and helping it achieve this milestone. The institution is committed to striving for excellence and creating a brighter future for its students.

With a strong alumni network and a commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship, GIBS is poised to continue its journey towards excellence. The institution offers a range of programs, including PGDM & BBA that cater to the diverse needs of students.

As the world evolves and new challenges arise, GIBS is committed to staying ahead of the curve and preparing its students to become successful leaders in a rapidly changing world. The institution's strong focus on research and innovation ensures that its programs remain relevant and up-to-date.

GIBS Business School is proud of its achievements and is committed to striving for excellence. The institution's latest ranking by the Times of India is a testament to its commitment to providing quality education and industry exposure to its students. The GIBS community would like to thank its stakeholders for their support and trust, and looks forward to continuing its journey towards excellence.

Transforming Graduates into Industry-Ready Professionals: GIBS' Finishing School at the Heart of our Placement Success!

GIBS is known for its excellent placement records and ranks 40th among the top B-schools in India in terms of placement. One of the reasons behind this is the GIBS Finishing School, which is an integral part of the institution's curriculum.

GIBS Finishing School is a unique program that focuses on developing the overall personality of students and preparing them for the corporate world. The program covers a range of skills such as communication skills, interpersonal skills, leadership skills, time management, emotional intelligence, and many more.

The program is designed to provide students with a holistic learning experience and prepare them to face the challenges of the corporate world. Through various activities such as group discussions, mock interviews, role-plays, and case studies, students get hands-on experience in dealing with real-life situations.

GIBS Finishing School also provides students with opportunities to interact with industry experts and corporate leaders, allowing them to gain valuable insights into the industry and learn from their experiences. This helps students to develop a better understanding of the corporate world and the skills required to succeed in it.

Overall, GIBS Finishing School plays a crucial role in preparing students for the corporate world and helps them secure good placements. It is an essential part of the institution's curriculum and sets it apart from other B-schools in India.

GIBS: A Premier Destination for Quality Business Education in Bangalore

Bangalore, also known as the Silicon Valley of India, is home to some of the country's top-ranked management institutions. GIBS Business School, promoted and driven by IIM alumni, is one such institution that has established itself as a leading business school in Bangalore, offering PGDM and BBA programs of international standards.

GIBS has been consistently ranked among the top PGDM/MBA colleges in Bangalore by various national and international ranking agencies. It has also been recognized as the best PGDM (MBA) college in Bangalore for its industry integrated program, which focuses on developing the holistic skills of its students, including IQ, EQ, SQ, and HQ.

The PGDM program offered by GIBS is a two-year, full-time, AICTE-approved course, providing students with practical, field-based training in addition to theoretical knowledge. The program is designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in the dynamic corporate world. The program has a 100% placement record, with over 160+ MNCs recruiting GIBS students. The average package offered to GIBS students is 7.4 LPA, and the highest package offered is 15.5 LPA, which is a testament to the quality of education and training provided by the institute.

GIBS also offers a BBA program from Bangalore University, which is a three-year, full-time course designed to develop future business leaders. GIBS has been ranked as the best BBA college in Bangalore for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, unique teaching pedagogy, and experienced faculty.

GIBS has a unique teaching methodology that involves a 50% practical, 20% field work, and 30% theory approach, ensuring that students are exposed to real-world scenarios and challenges. The institute also offers global exposure to its students, with tie-ups with international universities, study tours, and exchange programs.

Apart from the regular curriculum, GIBS also offers an Innovation, Research, and Entrepreneurship (IRE) program through its IRE School. This program is aimed at preparing students for the industry by equipping them with innovative, research-oriented, and entrepreneurial skills. The IRE School offers classes, workshops, and expert sessions every Friday, preparing students for their entrepreneurial path.

The admission process for PGDM and BBA programs at GIBS is straightforward, and the institute offers scholarships based on merit and need. The PGDM course fees in Bangalore at GIBS are competitive and affordable, making it an ideal destination for quality business education.

In conclusion, GIBS Business School is a premier destination for quality business education in Bangalore, offering PGDM and BBA programs of international standards. With its industry integrated program, global exposure, innovative teaching methodology, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, GIBS is undoubtedly one of the top PGDM/MBA colleges in Bangalore and the best BBA college in Bangalore. So, if you're looking for a quality business education, GIBS should be your first choice.

At GIBS, we are committed to excellence in all aspects of our education, from academics to extracurricular activities to career placement. We strive to push ourselves to new heights year after year, constantly improving our programs and offerings to ensure that our students receive the best possible education and opportunities. We are proud to promise our students that they will always receive the best of the best from us, and we will do everything in our power to help them achieve their goals and succeed in their careers. With our dedication to excellence and our unwavering commitment to our students.

