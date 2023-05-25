PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 25: On May 20, 2023, at the Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, the annual GIBS IRE (Innovation, Research, and Entrepreneurship) Conference & Awards, held by GIBS IRE School, is expected to bring together bright minds from a variety of professions. Innovative thinkers, researchers, business owners, and subject matter experts may cooperate, share cutting-edge concepts, and motivate transformational action at this dynamic event.

The IRE Conference & Awards aims to encourage a culture of innovation, research, and entrepreneurship by highlighting their significance in the digital economy. It provides an opportunity for academics, businesses, researchers, and subject-matter experts to come together and share ideas while looking at recent advancements and trends.

The conference will feature eminent keynote speakers with a wealth of expertise and experience. Ritesh Goyal, Founder & MD of GIBS, will provide valuable insights, joined by Prashant Tibrewal, CGO - GIBS and Founder & Mentor of Admit Square Consulting, and Dr. Kavita Mathad, Dean of GIBS. These speakers motivated and inspired attendees with their industry knowledge and success stories.

Igniting Minds, Driving Innovation: Exploring the Power of Creativity and Growth

A highlight of the conference is the panel discussion on the theme "Igniting Creativity and driving growth in the digital economy." The panelists, including Pratik Gadia, Founder & CEO of The Yarn Bazar & Shark Tank Fame, Abirami Duraisamy - Executive & Leadership Coach at Family Managed Business, Siddarth "Sid" Baliga, Vice President of vani.coach, and Shankar Rao - CIO & CDO at Bosch, India shared their insights and experiences in fostering creativity, innovation, and driving growth in organizations.

The panel discussion on "IRE: Igniting Creativity and Driving Growth in the Digital Economy" yielded several key outcomes. The participants, including educationists, industry experts, and young minds from GIBS, engaged in a fruitful exchange of ideas and insights. Here are some of the outcomes from the panel discussion:

* Importance of Autonomy: The panel emphasized the significance of granting autonomy to individuals within teams. Empowering team members to take ownership of their work fosters creativity and encourages them to come up with innovative solutions.

* Value of Brainstorming: The discussion highlighted the role of brainstorming in promoting open communication and active listening. By creating an environment of psychological safety, team members feel comfortable expressing their ideas without fear of judgment, leading to greater creativity and collaboration.

* Culture of Innovation: The panel emphasized the need for organizations to build a culture that encourages calculated risk-taking and embraces failure as a learning opportunity. This culture promotes innovation and enables individuals to think outside the box, driving growth in the digital economy.

Overall, the panel discussion provided valuable insights and strategies for leaders to foster creativity within their teams and drive growth in the digital economy. The event was well-organized, and the participation of educationists, industry experts, and young minds added to the richness of the discussions.

Entrepreneurial Brilliance Unleashed: Celebrating Innovation at the IRE Excellence Award 2023

Congratulations to the winners and participants of the IRE Excellence Award 2023! The top three teams from PGDM and IRE School of GIBS presented their outstanding business ideas, demonstrating their talent and innovative thinking.

* QCAB - For a Quick Ride (Winner)

* PETZSPA (1st Runner Up)

* Adventure Sports Aggregators (2nd Runner Up)

Recognizing Excellence: Celebrating Innovation, Research, and Entrepreneurship

IRE Excellence Award 2023 has been bestowed upon these exceptional individuals in recognition of their outstanding commitment to excellence. Their incredible work and accomplishments have manifested in remarkable innovation, research prowess, and entrepreneurial spirit, making a significant impact on the community. These winners have demonstrated unwavering dedication and have become beacons of inspiration for others in their respective fields. The IRE Excellence Award celebrates their remarkable contributions and their relentless pursuit of excellence.

IRE Excellence Award 2023 Winners:

* Devleena Neogi - Editor in Chief, Icons Behind Brands

* Abhishek Vyas - Founder, Myhaulstore

* Pritam Kumar Agrawal - Founder, Hello Kids Chain of Preschools & Riverstone Schools; VP & Core Committee Member, ECA - India

* Mohan Kumar - IT Consultant, Wipro Limited

* SAMIR ARORA - CEO & FOUNDER, HUTS GLOBAL; Chairman CREA (I); IP President NAR India

* Dr. Shivakumar - Founder & CEO, GWFM Chartered Body USA & Canada

* T.R.Parasuraman - Executive Advisor, Toyota Kirloskar MotorPvt.Ltd

* Prashant Tibrewal - Founder & Mentor, AdmitSquare Consulting

* Harshitha S - Co-founder and managing director, Mud Cups Pvt Ltd

* Major Aditi Mohan - India Head Facilities, Former Indian Army officer

* Nitin Agarwal - Director, SNN Estates

Inspiring Ideas, Empowering Change: Transforming Innovation, Research, and Entrepreneurship

The IRE Conference & Awards proved to be a transformative experience for the PGDM students who participated in the event. With a strong focus on Innovation, Research, and Entrepreneurship (IRE), the conference delivered valuable outcomes and emphasized the significance of IRE in both education and the PGDM program.

For PGDM students, the conference provided a platform to showcase their innovative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit. Presenting their outstanding business ideas during the conference allowed them to gain recognition and build confidence in their abilities. It provided them with an opportunity to receive feedback from experts in the field and refine their ideas further.

The conference also exposed PGDM students to the latest trends and advancements in various industries through presentations and discussions by industry experts. This exposure broadened their knowledge and understanding of the practical applications of IRE in the real world. It inspired them to think critically, embrace creativity, and explore new possibilities for growth and success.

Networking opportunities offered during the conference allowed PGDM students to connect with professionals from diverse backgrounds, including innovators, researchers, and entrepreneurs. These connections can lead to mentorship, internships, and potential career opportunities. Building a strong professional network is crucial for their future growth and development as entrepreneurs or business leaders.

Moreover, the conference highlighted the value of IRE in the educational sector. It emphasized the importance of incorporating innovation, research, and entrepreneurship into the curriculum of the PGDM program and other educational programs. By integrating IRE, educational institutions can nurture an entrepreneurial mindset, encourage problem-solving skills, and prepare students to thrive in the dynamic digital economy.

Overall, the IRE Conference & Awards provided PGDM students with a platform to showcase their talents, learn from industry experts, and develop a deep appreciation for the value of IRE in their educational journey and future careers. It instilled in them a sense of passion, drive, and the necessary skills to become successful innovators and entrepreneurs.

