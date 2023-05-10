Giftex Is Back! It’s All Set to Enthrall Mumbai In August 2023

New Delhi (India), May 10: As per BizzBuzz, the ‘Indian gifting market is expected to reach up to $159 million in 2025,’ and this throws a wide opportunity for gift manufacturers across India and overseas to develop innovative and trend-setting gift solutions for all.

The 36th edition of Giftex’23 – India’s Premier Gift Exhibition is all set to be organized on 08-11 August 2023 at Nehru Centre, Worli Mumbai.

Reasons To Exhibit At Giftex’23

The best medium to exhibit your unique products & meet potential buyers, distributors, retailers and wholesalers across India & overseas

Showcase your latest Gift products & services to a diverse audience

Introduce a new & exquisite range of gift products to the existing clients

Gain valuable insights into the latest market trends & consumer preferences

Marketing & promotional activities –online advertising, PR campaigns & social media outreach

Network with industry experts

Visitors from various industries, such as-

Wedding planners & soon to be couples who are looking for the ‘perfect’ wedding gifts

Purchase managers from various companies looking for Corporate gifts / Incentive merchandise to impress its clients

Event organizers who wish to leave a lasting impression on the consumer’s minds

Key decision makers, purchase or sales managers from various industries such as banking, insurance, finance, healthcare, media and entertainment, hospitality, realtors, and many more.

Exhibitors Categories

Wedding gifts, Luxury gifts, Corporate gifts, Home décor & Appliances, Promotional & Incentive merchandise, Health & Wellness, Cosmetics & Aromatics, Travel & Outdoor, Electronics & Gadgets, Gourmet Hampers, Gifts & Novelty, and specialized merchandise such as limited edition plates, mugs, and paintings from renowned artists.

Giftex’23 aims to provide an ideal networking platform for gift-based dealers & distributors, importers/exporters, retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, etc. with prospective buyers from various industries. The 4-day record-building & power-packed event will connect 15,000+ prospective buyers with top-class exhibitors from India.

This is your exclusive chance to meet new suppliers, discover trendsetting gifts, and initiate new business ventures.

Giftex’23 will be organized at Nehru Centre, Mumbai, from 08th -11th August from 11 am to 7 pm at an exhibit area spread over 25,000+ sq. ft. More than 150+ exhibitors, over 50,000 products and 15,000+ visitors are expected to attend this one-of-a-kind gift trade show.

Discover a world full of innovative gift products and jaw-dropping deals at Giftex’23.

About The Organizer:

Trade & Technology Expo Pvt. Ltd is a leading trade show organizer in India and was established in 1987 as an exhibition organizing company for several events & conferences on different themes. Giftex was initiated in 1988, and with over 35 years of success & supremacy, it occupies all the halls of the Nehru Centre.

