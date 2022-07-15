Giga Cars and AiBorne Tech partner to transform car buying experience with Artificial Intelligence

Giga Cars, the largest used car superstore in India has partnered with AiBorne Tech, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence-powered visual inspection solutions with an aim to leverage the deep technology for providing an exceptional and hassle-free car buying experience. AiBorne Tech's AI platform will provide Giga Cars with the capability to perform high-quality vehicle inspections without any human intervention, only using common photos and videos from a standard smartphone or a tablet. In its core, the AI solution uses advanced computer vision to first help the end user upload 360-degree content from all sides of the vehicle and in under half a minute, return detailed diagnostics for all panels: including any damages with their precise location and severity, replace and repair decisions with real-world costing for refurbishment. Giga Cars intend to eliminate all manual intervention followed traditionally and provide the most trustworthy car buying and selling experience to the customer. Vishnu Vardhan Bogi from Giga Cars says, "GigaCars believes in being completely transparent about the quality of the car which helps the customer take an informed decision on the car buying. Partnering with AiBorne Tech has helped us provide 100 per cent transparency on vehicle body condition leading to higher customer satisfaction. It has also helped us in reducing evaluation TATs, standardising the quality of the car and increasing operational efficiency." Anshika Parihar from AiBorne Tech says, "Our team at AiBorne Tech believes that deep technologies like computer vision AI must be utilised thoroughly to automate the redundant tasks in visual inspections. Different segments of the automotive industry such as used car dealers, insurance, rentals and workshops benefit immensely by increasing operational efficiency and customer experience through our platform. Our recent partnership with Giga Cars is a strong step towards our vision of complete process automation in inspections. We are very excited for this collaboration."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor