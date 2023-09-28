GivingPi Launches The Philanthropist – the World’s First Digital Magazine Focussed on Family Giving in India

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: GivingPi, India's first and exclusive family philanthropy network, is pleased to announce the launch of a unique digital magazine, ‘The Philanthropist’. This publication represents a significant leap forward in the realm of philanthropic storytelling in India, offering an exclusive platform to showcase inspiring giving journeys of families while sharing their lived experiences and perspectives.

‘The Philanthropist’ aims to catalyze learning while celebrating the extraordinary impact created by families dedicated to creating a new and inclusive India. The magazine aspires to create a powerful narrative around family philanthropy and spark a dialogue on the crucial role of family giving in driving positive social change in India. The magazine hopes to serve as a resource for both established philanthropic families and those embarking on their giving journey.

The Founders Circle Members of GivingPi, including Nikhil Kamath, Nisaba Godrej, Rajan Navani, Rohini Nilekani, Sunny Gurpreet Singh, and Tara Singh Vachani, along with The Chandler Foundation have extended their support to this initiative.

Sharing her views on the launch, Neera Nundy, Co-Founder and Partner at Dasra, said, “To drive transformative change in the philanthropic sector, one must delve into the inspiring journeys that fuel giving. 'The Philanthropist' strives to amplify these narratives, offering a playbook of insights to inspire a whole generation of philanthropic families to learn from and share each other's invaluable experiences and perspectives."

The inaugural edition of “The Philanthropist” showcases journeys of philanthropic families like Abhishek Poddar, Donald Lobo, Leena Dandekar, Prashanth Prakash, Rahul Mehta, Raj Mariwala, Rekha and Rizwan Koita, Ronnie and Zarina Screwvala, Usha and Radhakrishnan Sundar, Sunny Gurpreet Singh, SVP India, amongst others.

Highlighting the need for the magazine, Jyotirmoy Chatterji, Head of GivingPi said, “In India, knowledge about family giving is extremely limited, especially regarding approaches, vehicles for giving, and relatable role models. This magazine aspires to become a guiding compass for family philanthropy in India that is rooted in mutual learning and sharing."

For more information about ‘The Philanthropist’, please visit www.thephilanthropist.org.

