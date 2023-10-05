GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management Shines with Record-breaking Placements, Awards and Alumni Triumphs

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], October 5: GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management (GL Bajaj) has emerged as a leading educational institution in North India, celebrated for its commitment to innovation, excellence, and nurturing the next generation of innovators. As a beacon of educational excellence, GL Bajaj continuously evolves to meet the dynamic demands of the modern world. One of GL Bajaj's distinguishing features is its unwavering commitment to excellence in curriculum development. A dedicated committee of faculty members and industry experts ensures that courses align with the latest technological advancements and industry trends.

GL Bajaj takes pride in its exceptional placement records, with graduates and post-graduates securing positions in leading corporations. In the 2023 batch, the institution achieved remarkable placements, with the highest package reaching Rs. 58 Lakh and an impressive average package of 7.12 Lakh. This success has made GL Bajaj a top choice for students seeking quality education. Additionally, GL Bajaj was selected as one of the five Nodal Centers for hosting the "KAVACH 2023" hackathon, demonstrating its commitment to fostering creativity and problem-solving among students. Notably GL Bajaj students excelled in the cyber security hackathon: Kavach 2023, winning a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh in the New Age Women Safety App category.

Pankaj Agarwal, Vice Chairman, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions said, "At GL Bajaj, our mission is to provide our students with not just an education but an experience that empowers them to excel in a rapidly evolving world. We believe in combining academic rigor with real-world relevance, and our commitment to excellence in curriculum development is a testament to this vision. We are proud of our exceptional placement records and the success of our alumni, and we remain dedicated to nurturing the next generation of innovators who will shape a brighter future."

GL Bajaj's dedication to academic excellence is further reflected in its consistent rankings. It has maintained the highest pass percentage among engineering and management colleges in Noida and Greater Noida under Dr. APJ Kalam University for eight consecutive years. The institution has also been recognized as one of the top engineering and management colleges in North India and Uttar Pradesh by numerous organizations.

GL Bajaj actively promotes collaboration and knowledge-sharing through its Centers of Excellence, such as the NVIDIA AI Learning and Research Centre and the "EVM Centre of Excellence: The World of EV". These centers inspire students to engage in research aligned with societal needs, particularly in the fields of AI and electric vehicles. Notably, GL Bajaj received recognition from Bill Gates for its outstanding efforts in promoting student entrepreneurship, reflecting its commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovators. Future collaborations with the Gates Foundation are envisioned to further expand entrepreneurial programs.

The institution is also proud of its accomplished alumni, including Alok Tripathi and Nikky Jha, who have made significant contributions to various industries. Alok Tripathi stands out as a celebrated innovator and entrepreneur, while Nikky Jha's journey in entrepreneurship has been marked by dedication and innovation. As GL Bajaj looks towards the future, its commitment remains unwaveringto expand opportunities, foster interdisciplinary learning, and nurture future leaders and innovators who will drive positive change in society.

