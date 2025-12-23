Glamour Meets Goodwill: Rozlyn Khan, Natasha Fernandez, Shaily Priya & Gargi Kundu Join hands with Preeti B Choksi for a Heartwarming Christmas Celebration

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 23: In a beautiful blend of festive cheer and philanthropy, the Angel Express Foundation hosted a grand Christmas celebration for underprivileged children at Bandstand. The event, spearheaded by renowned social worker Preeti B Choksi and Nikhil M Ruparel, transformed the iconic venue into a hub of joy and empowerment.

The initiative sought to bring the magic of the holiday season to children who often lack such opportunities. Beyond the festivities, the event served as a platform to highlight the importance of community support for the underprivileged.

The noble cause was honoured by the presence of prominent political dignitaries like MP Varsha Gaikwad, MLA Aslam Shaikh, Tulip Miranda (President, Mumbai Mahila Congress), corporator Akhilesh Yadav, and Virendra Choudry, who extended their heartfelt support to Preeti B Choksi.

The celebration was also graced by several popular figures from the entertainment industry who took time out of their busy schedules to support the cause. Noted celebrities spotted at the bash included Peta Model & Influencer Rozlyn Khan, Jolly LLB 3 actress Natasha Fernandez, TV & OTT actress Shaily Priya and Reality show 'Society' star Gargi Kundu.

These stars were seen deeply engaged with the children, moving beyond a simple appearance to participate in lively dance performances and interactive sessions. The highlight of the afternoon was the personal distribution of Christmas gifts, as the celebrities spent quality time sharing stories and laughter with the young guests.

Speaking at the event, Preeti B Choksi emphasised that "the goal was not just to celebrate a festival, but to create lasting memories and provide a sense of belonging for the children. We will continue to bridge the gap between Mumbai's glamorous facade and its social responsibilities."

The event concluded with a message of hope and a commitment from all attendees to continue working toward the upliftment of the city's underprivileged youth.

To watch the full program, please visit: https://youtu.be/BBn-BZdW9ro?si=LCcNagvDTgv_WIpT | https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSjjiW5DKSF/

