Global 6G connections to reach 290 mn but operators must solve network interference: Report

New Delhi, Feb 6 Global 6G connections are likely to reach 290 million in the first two years of service but operators must solve network interference problems arising from the use of high-frequency spectrum, a report said on Tuesday.

This use of high-frequency spectrum in 6G will be the key enabling technology to provide throughput speeds 100 times greater than current 5G networks.

However, as cellular technologies have never used spectrum bands in this range before, the most pressing concern for operators is minimising this network interference, or risk creating an unreliable 6G network, according to a new report from Juniper Research.

“Initial 6G coverage will occur in the most densely populated geographical areas to serve as many users as possible. Therefore, RIS (Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces) technology will be key to providing a valuable 6G service to both consumer and enterprise customers in the first few years of network operation,” said research author Alex Webb.

The RIS is a technology that will mitigate the impact of interference from large obstacles, including buildings, on network services.

This is accomplished by purposefully reflecting and refracting 6G mobile signals to enable data packets to move around physical obstacles.

“As 6G standards become clearer in 2025, RIS technology must become an immediate priority for development,” said the report.

However, the report warned that given the wide geographical areas of some 6G networks, operators must implement AI to monitor and adjust RIS configuration in real-time to maximise the technology’s benefits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor