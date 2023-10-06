Global and Innovative Wastewater Treatment Company, Organica Water Is Raising Institutional Funds to Expand Operations

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 6: Organica Water, a global leader in innovative and sustainable wastewater treatment solutions, has combined engineering, nature, and architecture to create botanical garden-like treatment facilities known as Water Resource Gardens. These facilities not only treat wastewater but also produce fresh water.

India's rapid urbanization has brought forth significant development challenges, and treating wastewater in a sustainable, cost-effective manner is amongst one of the priority areas. This problem is not unique to India but is a global concern, especially in the context of water scarcity, making recycling essential. The challenge lies in efficiently transporting wastewater from urban centers to treatment facilities on the outskirts and then returning treated water to urban areas. This logistical process consumes most of the water investment and operational costs, requires substantial land, energy, and has adverse environmental consequences. Moreover, urban sprawl has encroached on existing treatment plants, creating environmental and odor issues.

At the core of the Organica facilities is its patented Food Chain Reactor (FCR) technology, which not only ensures sustainability but also reduces the carbon footprint through a 30 per cent reduction in energy consumption. Additionally, it significantly curtails land and infrastructure costs by an impressive 60 per cent, making it a cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution. The odourless operation and botanical garden look and feel enhance the immediate surroundings, eliminating the need for buffer zones and significantly increasing land value around the plants.

Organica Water's Water Resource Gardens offer comprehensive and sustainable solutions, from upgrading existing facilities to establishing entirely new ones. The company also provides digital services such as facility optimization, online monitoring, automation, and real-time data access.

On a High Growth Trajectory

The impact of Organica's innovative approach has been substantial, with over 100 operational plants deployed across 15 countries globally. Its technology has been embraced by major players in the global water industry, consistently earning recognition through numerous global innovation and sustainability awards. The company places great emphasis on maintaining a high level of credibility with its clients and partners.

The target market for Organica's solution as defined by wastewater treatment capital expenditure (CAPEX) spending is multibillion dollar market and is set to rise in tandem with global urbanization and the increasing emphasis on wastewater collection, treatment, and the benefits it brings. Organica's scalable business model places the company on a high growth trajectory.

In India, Organica Water solution-based plants are already operational in Allahabad and Kolkata, with one more under construction. The Allahabad facilities treat a massive 72 million liters of sewage daily, while the Kolkata plant occupies a fraction of the land compared to conventional technologies, resulting in lower operational costs.

Beyond India, Organica Water has a global presence in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe with offices in Europe, India, and Indonesia. The company is active in nine markets around the world. With a strong commitment to technical innovation and sustainable practices, coupled with a leadership team with over 150 years of experience in the global water sector, the company is well-positioned for expansion in India, and ASEAN countries.

Organica is seeking collaborations with Indian and global institutions to support its expansion efforts, innovation, and global wastewater treatment initiatives. If one is interested and would like to explore further details, one can reach out to Organica via email at business@organicawater.com.

