Global automotive leaders and innovators discuss urban mobility trends in India at WEF

Davos [Switzerland], January 23 : The global automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), micromobility leaders, financial institutions, and automotive technology organisations discussed urban mobility trends, innovations, and opportunities in India on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Organised by Hero Motors Company (HMC), in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) hosted an exclusive roundtable discussion titled "Urban Mobility: Trends, Innovations, and Opportunities, 2030 and Beyond."

Key discussion points included trends in consumer behaviour, advancements in automotive technology, urban planning innovations, and the importance of sustainable practices.

The participants highlighted that financial institutions and automotive technology organizations will play a crucial role to address the critical challenges and opportunities in shaping the future of urban mobility.

The session focused on re-engineering mobility solutions to align with evolving consumer behaviors, addressing infrastructural and technological challenges, and integrating innovations into the urban landscape.

Collaborative efforts and partnerships took center stage as participants explored ways to define new paradigms of mobilitysolutions that are faster, more sustainable, and innovative, ultimately contributing to the creation of 15-minute cities across the globe.

HMC, a global leader in engineering and mobility solutions, demonstrated its commitment to reshaping urban mobility.

The roundtable served as a platform for global leaders to strategise and collaborate, with participation from marquee organizations such as BMW, ZF Foxconn, Club Car, Hyundai Motor, Volvo Group, Invest Corp, Gulf International Bank, KKR, and others. T

The Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, delivered the final address, where he shared his vision for urban development, infrastructure planning, and inviting more of the automotive industry to his state.

The session concluded with actionable takeaways to foster meaningful collaborations, integrate technological advancements, and develop effective policies for the future of urban mobility.

"The session at WEF was an exceptional convergence of technology leaders, government officials, academia, service providers, distribution companies, and investors. The atmosphere was charged with candid discussions that brought forth insights and perspectives that would have been difficult to achieve otherwise," said Pankaj M Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director, Hero Motors Company.

He further added, "This open dialogue fostered a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities, especially in the field of last-mile mobility, paving the way for innovation, collaborations, and solutions."

