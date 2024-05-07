Global Brand Awards celebrates Brand Excellence in Bangkok, Thailand - 2024

PRNewswire

London [UK], May 7: Global Brands Magazine's prestigious 'Global Brand Awards' night took place at the Athenee Hotel, Bangkok, on the 04th of May 2024 in its bid to identify the world's most prominent brands under various categories.

The iconic evening was marked by the presence of some of the biggest brands in the world in the Grand Hall with a star-studded line-up. The event was presided by the chief guest Ms. Deepali Khanna who is the vice president of the Rockefeller foundation.

The awards ceremony was marked by guest speeches by Ms. Deepali Khanna, Mr. Teeraphol Ambhai and Mr. Joseph Chan followed by the awards presentation by Ms. Deepali Khanna, Mr. Joseph Chan and Mr. Vishal Sood. This awards night witnessed top executives from top brands across the globe with an opportunity to come together and receive the coveted awards. The event was embraced by some of the top brands such as FedEx Express Thailand, Malaysia Airlines, Mercedes Benz (Thailand) Limited, TH Group, Major Cineplex, Asia Pay and other prominent brands.

Commenting on the awards night, Mr. Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine , stated, " This year's awards process was rigorous and over 20,000 companies were evaluated across various categories. It's a privilege to host the winners of these awards under one roof. Their commitment to fostering lasting brand value through customer satisfaction is truly admirable. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the deserving winners."

The event was proudly sponsored by AlphaLegal.ai, Zaga Urban, and Sportzlete, demonstrating their commitment to recognizing and celebrating excellence in global branding. The GBM team extends its heartfelt gratitude to Chief Guest Deepali Khanna, our esteemed speakers, the awards presenters, and all the award-winning brands who travelled from near and far to join us. Your presence and contribution made this event truly memorable.

