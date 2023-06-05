Global City Gurugram: Future Perfect

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 5: Global City Gurugram, to be built at par with many internationally sustainable cities across the world, is going to be a self-sufficient and sustainable 'city within city', with an intensive focus on modern technology fields, low-carbon green infrastructure, transit-oriented development and ease of living.

- With focus on sustainable living, Global City Gurugram will be at par with international sustainable cities like Neom, Telosa, Gift City, and The Line.

- The city will have state-of-the-art infrastructure, including smart buildings, intelligent transportation systems, and renewable energy solutions.

- The development of the city is being carried out in collaboration with China Fortune Land Development Company (CFLD), which will bring international best practices and expertise to the project.

- The city will be one of the largest planned urban developments in India, covering an area of over 1000 acres, to accommodate a population of up to 1 million people.

Gurugram which has been home to several multinational corporations and major Indian companies and continues to be the city is also known for its thriving real estate industry, with numerous luxury residential and commercial developments.

R&R, in its recent report: Global City Gurugram, highlighted how Gurugram is soon to add another feather to his hat with the development of Global City Gurugram, being planned by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). A government agency responsible for the industrial and infrastructure development in the state of Haryana, including in Gurugram, HSIIDC has now been working on developing Global City Gurugram, with a focus on attracting investment in the areas of industry, commerce, and trade. The development of the city is being carried out in collaboration with China Fortune Land Development Company (CFLD), which will bring international best practices and expertise to the project.

The Global City Gurugram is all set to emulate magnificence and brilliance to Gurugram, which will add a completely new dimension to the city. This will help Gurugram be at par with many existing and upcoming international sustainable cities across the globe.

Strategically located over more than 1000 acres of land (to accommodate 1 million people), spreading across parts of Sectors 36, 36B, 37, and 37B of Gurugram along the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway, Global City Gurugram is envisioned to emerge as a self-sufficient Central Business District for Gurugram with an intensive focus on modern technology fields, low carbon green infrastructure, transit-oriented development and ease of living.

The city has a global FAR of 3.0 spread across the Project and offers real estate developers and investors mixed-land use parcels, along with cutting-edge infrastructure, basic amenities, and an enabling ease-of-doing business ecosystem.

Vishesh Prakash of R&R, says, "Gurugram has been a city of many firsts, and with this new-age sub city, it will be like adding a new feather to its cap. This 1000+ acres planned mix land use development is expected to be a self-sustainable city. The estimated cost of Infrastructure development is pegged around estimated US $1 Bn and it has the Investment potential to go beyond $15 bn. The city presents an opportunity for all stakeholders and is aimed at creating something that will be treasured for generations."

A self-sufficient 'city within a city, Global City Gurugram will offer contemporary living with thoughtfully designed infrastructure and safety measures based on international best practices in planning, at par with international sustainable cities like Neom, Telosa, Gift City, and The Line. The city will offer a comprehensive 'Live, Work, Play' ecosystem promoting a holistic and sustainable lifestyle.

Global City Gurugram's design prioritises sustainability, self-sufficiency and resilience through low-carbon infrastructure, public transportation systems, use of renewable energy, design of energy-efficient buildings and recycling, reuse of waste and wastewater. The project aims to meet the needs of the present generation without compromising the needs of future generations. Future beckons, indeed!

Key Highlights:

- Integrated Command and Control Centre to ensure safety of residents

- Sustainable Ecosystem

- Intra Global City MRTS for last-mile connectivity

- Uninterrupted availability of power supply

- ICT Infrastructure for ensuring smart governance

