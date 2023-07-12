Global Colliance honoured with Times Business Award 2023 in Surat

Global Colliance is a leading overseas education consultant and IELTS coaching centre with a presence in Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Delhi and Bangalore.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 12: Global Colliance, a leading overseas education consultant and IELTS coaching centre, has been honoured with the prestigious Times Business Award 2023 for excellence in foreign education and immigration services.

The Award ceremony took place at Avadh Utopia in Surat on Sunday (June 18), where top organisations and individuals from the Textile City were recognised and honoured for their outstanding achievements. The award winners were selected following extensive research and a rigorous evaluation by an independent research agency.

The Times Business Awards were presented by noted Bollywood actor and celebrity guest Sonal Chauhan and Surat Mayor Hemali Boghawala.

Jay Ruparel, Co-founder and Director of Global Colliance, said, “We are honoured to be recognised with the Times Business Award 2023 for excellence in foreign education and immigration services. The award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, which always strives to deliver the best services and guidance to students who aspire to study in top-notch international universities and professionals looking at careers overseas.”

Global Colliance has established itself as a leading overseas education consultant and IELTS coaching centre, with branches in multiple cities including Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Delhi, and Bangalore. Its commitment to delivering exceptional services and its relentless pursuit of excellence has reinforced its position as the leader in the foreign education and immigration industry. Global Colliance’s Surat office, managed by Ravi Thacker and Anita Pavan Hingorani, has emerged as the preferred choice for individuals aspiring for overseas education and immigration opportunities.

The Times Business Awards 2023 Surat recognised the city’s visionary leaders and esteemed organisations from different fields that have made significant contributions to its growth and development.

