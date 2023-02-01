Global Digital Agency DEPT Kicks off India Expansion with Adobe Specialists Tekno Point

India's premier Digital Experience Platform (DXP) services provider Tekno Point has joined DEPT®, one of the fastest-growing digital agencies in the world. Tekno Point is the consecutive winner of the APAC Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year for 2021 and 2022, and its 500-strong team of Adobe specialists will accelerate DEPT®'s DXP service offering for its global client base.

Founded in 2000 by brothers Himanshu and Yash Mody, Tekno Point has had a singular focus on Adobe DXP, offering an in-depth understanding of the technology across several industries for clients including IDFC Bank, Tata Capital, Bajaj Allianz, Asian Paints, Rosewood Hotels, and Tata AIA.

"Tekno Point's proven Experience Engineering approach combined with deep Adobe DX expertise empowers enterprise customers to realise faster time-to-market and deliver hyper-personalised experiences across channels," said Himanshu Mody, Founder and CEO Tekno Point. "We're thrilled to join forces and continue the growth globally with DEPT®, to support our combined mission to pioneer the world's best digital experiences."

Philip Cronin, Senior Director, Adobe Partner Sales, APAC, welcomes the addition: "We are very much looking forward to working very closely with Himanshu, Tekno Point & the team from DEPT® to drive even more success in the region."

Founded in Amsterdam in 2015, DEPT® has quickly grown across the globe, from 150 people in The Netherlands to over 4,000 people in seventeen countries across five continents, hitting approximately USD 500 million in revenue in 2022. The Certified B Corporation is known for delivering pioneering work for brands like Google, Philips, Patagonia, eBay, H&M and Twitch, and became the most awarded agency at the Webby Awards and Lovie Awards last year.

"India holds enormous potential as a domestic market and is host to a truly world-class talent pool. Our culture is 'big enough to cope, small enough to care', and we felt that same connection with Tekno Point when working together on several European and US clients," said Dimi Albers, CEO of DEPT®. "With growing global demand for Adobe DX capabilities, Tekno Point is ideally placed to help us pioneer with Adobe technology, and we're excited to grow their business into a global service offering."

DEPT® expanded to Asia Pacific a year ago, headed by former Havas Group regional CEO Vishnu Mohan. Tekno Point marks the second team to join DEPT® in APAC after Australian digital product studio Two Bulls joined forces with DEPT® in September 2022, making the APAC team over 700 people strong.

"Tekno Point is just the beginning of our journey in India. DEPT® brings an unrivalled depth of experience in the global creative tech industries to the Indian subcontinent, which we can not wait to share with partners here," said Mohan.

Now part of DEPT®, Tekno Point will be rebranded as Tekno Point/DEPT® and continue to operate under the leadership of Himanshu Mody, Founder and CEO, and Yash Mody as CTO.

DEPT® is a pioneering technology and marketing services company that creates integrated end-to-end digital experiences for brands such as Google, KFC, Philips, Audi, Twitch, Patagonia, eBay and more. Its team of 4000+ digital specialists across 30+ locations on 5 continents delivers pioneering work on a global scale with a boutique culture. DEPT® is committed to making a positive impact on the planet and since 2021 has been Climate Neutral and B Corporation certified. www.deptagency.com.

Tekno Point is a pioneering Adobe DX specialist solution partner and has empowered enterprise customers across industries to make the most of their Adobe DX Investments. Tekno Point's unique experience engineering approach covers - strategy, tech, execution and enablement Services delivered by a team of 500 Adobe specialists. www.teknopoint.in.

