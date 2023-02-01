Global Digital Cluster Coin (GDCC) is now available on LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Global Digital Cluster Coin (GDCC) on January 27, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GDCC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

With its new-age protocol and peer-to-peer network, Global Digital Cluster Coin (GDCC) restructures the concept of money and assets with cutting-edge technologies that have the potential to transform various industries and allow people to adopt crypto assets. Its native token GDCC will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on January 27, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Global Digital Cluster Coin: Global Digital Cluster Coin (GDCC) is a new-age protocol that caters to Web3.0 services and community-driven technology, allowing users to build their dApps and serving as a hub for digital assets, international payments, and applications. Because the protocol is open to all, anyone in the world with an internet connection can access the system at any time.

As a peer-to-peer network that allows users to conduct transactions directly with the person in question, GDCC eliminates the need for intermediaries. Because no entity or institution controls it, no one can impose restrictions on the process of receiving payments or using on-chain services.

On Global Digital Cluster Coin, blockchain developers can create a wide range of applications, including decentralized applications and wallets. Utility applications have unlimited privileges because the network allows them to deploy and execute smart contracts.

Global Digital Cluster Coin will also launch its own decentralized exchange, to provide direct custody of funds to users. Hopium, GDCC's decentralized exchange, will provide a seamless and hassle-free crypto trading experience to its community as a protocol developed by the community for the community. Because of the non-custodial nature, users will be fully responsible for all of their funds/transactions, and the platform will not interfere at any cost.

The platform uses the Automated Market Maker model, which is made up of self-executed protocols capable of managing the liquidity pool on its own. These pools will be supported by liquidity providers, who will provide the tokens used to create the pairs. These liquidity providers will be compensated with "liquidity tokens" based on their contribution to the liquidity pool. These liquidity tokens can also be redeemed for the underlying shares.

The GDCC's Muzella platform, as a creator-centric marketplace, provides wonderful opportunities for creators by acknowledging their masterpieces. Users will be able to mint NFTs, and the marketplace gives users immutable ownership rights to the NFTs they hold. The platform also enables users to trade NFTs instantly, ensuring a high level of liquidity for holders. The marketplace will have an exclusive collection of rare and branded NFTs that will add unique value to the portfolio of the holder. In addition, users can connect to different blockchain networks with the help of cross-chain functionality.

Last but not least, as a compatible network, GDCC enables users to create tokens. To create their own token, issuers must provide a token name, total token supply, the exchange rate to GDCC, market cap, circulation duration, description, website, frozen token quantity, and so on. The GDCC-20 standard is the technical standard for smart contracts that generate tokens that are compatible with the GDCC virtual machine. This standard is compatible with the GDCC-20 token standard used by GDCC.

Global Digital Cluster Coin (GDCC) is a blockchain-powered platform with its own cryptocurrency, GDCC. This distributed ledger technology makes the platform secure, transparent, and immutable, allowing GDCC to accumulate value.

GDCC has a maximum supply of 7 million (i.e. 7,000,000), total supply of 1.9 million (i.e. 1,900,000) tokens. 50 per cent of GDCC Miner fee is distributed to Locked staking holders and 50 per cent will be for the development of the ecosystem Pool. From Ecosystem Development Pool up to 10 per cent will be burnt when the total supply reaches 1.2 million (I.e. 1,200,000) GDCC. It will be the First Blockchain to be managed by the public with no individual entity, company or group holding any coins. This will undoubtedly make GDCC Deflationary.

GDCC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on January 27, 2023, investors who are interested in the Global Digital Cluster Coin investment can easily buy and sell GDCC token on LBank Exchange now. The listing of GDCC token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about GDCC Token: Official Website

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor