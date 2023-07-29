Global Education Mentor Award: Groom our Children to be Global Citizens, says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 29: The Global Education Mentor (GEM) Award 2023 ceremony was organized at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, on July 26, 2023 (Wednesday). GEM Award, an initiative by The True Topper and Heights Events Group, recognizes and felicitates individuals and organizations that make significant contributions in the field of education with holistic development, including arts, and lifestyle syncing with cultural values.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion as chief guest, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, said, "India is the fastest growing nation and the whole world is looking to India as a global leader. The country is going through a massive transformative phase, which has never been seen earlier. Everyone is obligated to contribute to the growth of the nation to make it a supreme power. Whether teachers or parents, we should together make our children to be responsible global citizens."

The Global Education Mentor (GEM) Award celebrated the achievements of those who dedicated their lives to improve the education sector with innovative approaches to teaching and learning. It also honoured individuals who encouraged the adoption of best practices in education and empowered students, teachers, and communities to improve education.

“Gem Awards is an initiative to recognize the educators of India who have greatly contributed to nation building, taking the nation towards a new shining India. We need to teach our students real-life study, it’s not only academic but it has to be physical, mental as well as spiritual health study. This initiative is focused on the holistic development of a child and we thank all the contributors who have been a part of this initiative,” said Kaifi Bharti, Founder- Heights Events Group.

John Barla, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education and Shri Manoj Tiwari, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, attended the award ceremony as distinguished Guests of Honour.

Focusing on skill based education and sharing the efforts of MSDE and revolutionary steps of credit system by ministry of education Pankaj Singh Nain chairman Study Matrix skills shared the need of skill linked education and the future need.

The Guests of Honour on the occasion were Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma, Hon’ble Ambassador of Nepal to India; Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU; Prof. Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Vice Chancellor, Gautam Buddha University; Prof. KK Agrawal, Vice Chancellor, KR Mangalam University; Shri Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor- AAFT University of Media & Arts; Dr. Sunil Dabbas, Padma Shri, Coach, National Female Kabbadi Team of India; Shri Himeesh Madaan, Motivational Speaker & Corporate Coach; Shri Navrattan Aggarwal, MD Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd., Ms. Shivani Wazir Pasrich, Former Miss India World Wide, Actor, Odissi dancer; Ms. Gunjan Madaan, Fitness Coach, Motivational Speaker & Digital Creator; and Shri Akhil Sachdeva, Singer and Composer.

The event was graced by the Union Ministers, Vice Chancellors, Directors and Principals of various colleges and schools, prominent personalities and stakeholders from the education sector, government officials, social media icons and celebrities.

