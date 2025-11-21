Global GCC Summit 2025 Showcases India's Rise as a Strategic Innovation and Capability Hub

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 21: The Global GCC Summit 2025 organized by the Inductus group at The Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, bringing together a congregation of global leaders to highlight India's emergence as an R&D-driven innovation, research, and global capability hub. Out of the huge delegate registrations received, the summit hosted around 250 delegates i.e. CEOs, CXOs, GCC Heads, technology and business leaders, central and state government officials, representatives from premier academic institutions like IITs, IIMs, and universities, as well as consulates, embassies, and global trade bodies were also there making it one of the most comprehensive GCC-focused platforms to date. Some of the prominent speakers were Dr. Kishore Jayaraman (UKIBC), Mr Pranav Mishra (AMCHAM), Sandeep Kulkarni (Worley), Mr Mayank Sharma (Google, USA), Mr Anjani Ladia (ICAI - Luxembourg). The event targeted the transformation of India from a cost-arbitrage destination toward being a strategic global innovation and R&D hub. During the day, the thought leaders deliberated through panel discussions and keynote addresses on a wide array of topics that shape the future of GCCs in India, including policy frameworks, governance, talent development, sustainability, technology adoption, and cross-border collaboration.

The comprehensive discussion at the Summit was structured around a few critical themes that define the future trajectory of GCCs in India. Thought leaders to explore the ambitious vision for Global Capability Centres towards 2040, outlining the vast opportunities and strategic road ahead for India to cement leadership, dedicated sessions. A core focus was on ensuring Digital Trust and Compliance in a Global Context, with particular consideration of how GCCs are adapting to the DPDP Act of India and emerging cybersecurity frameworks to maintain secure operations. Secondly, discussions covered the required transformation of the Talent Architecture for GCC 4.0, focusing on redefining skills, curriculum, and collaboration models between industry and academia in building the future workforce. These sessions also brought alive The Innovation Imperative, highlighting how to position India's GCCs at the heart of global R&D and AI-driven transformation to ensure they drive high-value strategic functions for their parent organizations.

During the course of the summit The Inductus Group India also signed and executed an MOU with a Singapore based Asteria Visions Pte. Ltd., in the esteemed presence of Singapore High Commission's First Secretary (Economic), Mr. Vivek Raguraman, as a symbolic gesture of friendship and cooperation between India and Singapore.

Mr. Alouk Kumar, CEO & MD of the Inductus Group, said, "The Global GCC Summit 2025 has powerfully reaffirmed India's evolution from an outsourcing destination to the world's most critical Global R&D and Innovation Hub. The numbers say it all: According to the economic survey report tabled in the parliament, GCCs are already set to contribute 3% to India's GDP by 2030. Moreover, Inductus' industry research based projections indicate that by 2040, the sector's total economic value could reach as high as $450 billion, contributing 7.10% to the GDP. Far more important, this growth is a powerful engine for national employment. From the current base of approximately 2 million resources, we project that the sector will deploy 3.5 million human resources by 2030 and an unprecedented 8 million by 2040. This is not just a growth story; it is a fundamental shift in India's economic narrative, placing GCCs as the backbone of the nation's future as a global technology superpower. The discussions here have laid the strategic groundwork to achieve this vision."

The Summit also brought forth India's preparedness to lead the next wave of global business and technological innovation through the GCC ecosystem by focusing on advanced research, digital transformation, and sustainable practices. Participants shared insights on leveraging India's talent pool, adopting cutting-edge technologies, and fostering collaborations for driving long-term economic growth.

One of the flagship events was the launch & unveiling of the book titled 'India Rising - Rise & Future of Services Sector Led by GCCs in INDIA' (1985 - 2040). This book elaborates on a comprehensive analysis and strategic perspective regarding the evolution and estimated growth of the GCC ecosystem, highlighting India's strategic position in the global business landscape.

The Global GCC Summit 2025 emerged to be a strong platform for knowledge exchange, strategic collaboration, and policy dialogue, reinforcing the position of India as a priority investment destination for GCCs, opined the CEO, Inductus, Mr Alouk Kumar.

The event highlighted the achievements of existing GCCs, established the stage for future initiatives, partnerships, and innovations, and was a landmark in the development of India's GCC landscape. It also highlighted India's strong standing in the global market in terms of attracting investments from the large & mid-market global corporations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor