Global Risk Management Institute and Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR Launch the First-Ever Undergraduate Certified Risk Professionals Program in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 5: Global Risk Management Institute (GRMI), Gurugram, a pioneer in the domain of risk management education in India, today announced the launch of India's first-ever undergraduate Risk Management Program in collaboration with Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR. This pioneering partnership marks a significant milestone in higher education, introducing a first-of-a-kind initiative that equips undergraduate students with critical skills to navigate and lead in today's dynamic risk landscape.

The risk management certification program is embedded into the four-year undergraduate curriculum at SNU. Through a bouquet of courses available to all undergraduate students at SNU, the program offers an opportunity to build deep expertise in risk management and become Certified Risk Professionals. Through this program, students will gain a strong foundation in key areas such as Business Value Chain & Business Risks, Regulatory, Ethical & Compliance Risks, Enterprise Risk Management, and Financial Risk Management - equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in a world where managing risk is dynamic and central to organizational success.

Speaking on the relevance of risk education and the significance of the program, Professor Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi - NCR said, "The nature and complexity of risks which impact our lives have increased tremendously. We need our graduates to understand and anticipate risks and have the professional capacity to mitigate and manage risks. This pioneering undergraduate program in risk management underlines our commitment to bridging academic excellence with industry needs. By collaborating with GRMI, we are empowering students to master critical risk-management competencies and emerge as confident, industry-ready professionals."

The program is designed to shape confident, competent and globally attuned risk leaders of tomorrow. It will feature an industry-specialized curriculum devised by leading practitioners, real-world cases, and professional mentorship seamlessly integrating theoretical concepts with hands-on experiential learning, bringing real-world perspectives into the classroom and expanding career opportunities.

Highlighting the need for risk management and speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Subhashis Nath, Founder and Dean of GRMI, said, "Future proofing the youth of today to deal with the VUCA world of risk that cuts across technology, process, geo-political challenges and talent mismatch, needs to be one of the key purposes of any new age educational institution. I am truly excited about two premier student focused institutes - Shiv Nadar University, Delhi - NCR and GRMI, coming together to curate and deliver the first ever program in India focused on experiential learning about risk management for undergraduate students."

This collaboration marks yet another step in Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR's mission to drive academic excellence while strengthening industry-academia synergy in higher education.

About GRMI

GRMI, an initiative by Mr. Subhashis (Founder & Dean), Prof. Madhu Vij (President) and Mr. Jayant Palan (Co-Founder & Director), delivers a first-of-its-kind, fulltime one-year classroom program - Post Graduate Diploma in Risk Management ('PGDRM') based out of its campus in Gurugram, India. One of the significant milestones of GRMI's PGDRM program has been 97% placement of its ~300 alumni enrolled so far in reputed consulting organizations like E&Y, PwC, Deloitte, KPMG, Grant Thornton, and large global and Indian corporations like Accenture, Pepsi Co., Tata Communications, Fortis Healthcare, and others. GRMI has been actively driving thought leadership in the Risk Management domain for the corporate sector. In 2022, it co-released the Model Risk Code in collaboration with FICCI, a comprehensive practical guide designed to help organizations effectively implement risk management practices. The code not only catalyses corporate resilience but also empowers businesses to make faster, bolder business decisions, fostering a proactive approach to risk.

The program delivered by GRMI is approved under the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and its curriculum is reviewed in alignment with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), which is a competency-based framework developed by the Government of India. The skill sets delivered by GRMI align with the aim of the "Skill India Mission", which is to spread skillful education and are also categorized as "Future Skills", an initiative supported by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India.

About Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, is a multidisciplinary research university offering various academic programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. The Institution was established in 2011 by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established by Mr. Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL. It is one of the only four private institutions to be recognized as an Institution of Eminence by the Government of India. As per QS Asia 2024 rankings, it was placed amongst the top 36% institutions in Asia and is ranked 41 amongst Indian institutions. As per the Nature India Index 2024, it was ranked amongst the top 25 Indian institutions for research. In the Government's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Shiv Nadar IoE has been the youngest institution in the 'top 100' Overall list for seven consecutive years.

