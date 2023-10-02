Global Sustainability Alliance's 5th SDG Summit: A Day of Insightful Deliberations

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 2: The Global Sustainability Alliance (GSA) commenced its 5th edition SDG summit at the ITC Maurya, New Delhi on 27th September 2023. This engaging event brought together an impressive gamut of Indian and global leaders, government officials, industry magnates, and sustainability experts devoted to advancing sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

Themed around "Strengthening Economies – Collaboration! Financing! Resilience!", the first day of the summit served as a dynamic platform showcasing a range of initiatives designed to address climate change challenges and promote sustainable development. The agenda included enlightening roundtable discussions and thought-provoking leadership dialogues, fostering knowledge sharing, collaboration, and the incubation of innovative solutions.

“Bhutan is indeed a case study for the kind of environmental justice delivered to address climate change and promote sustainability in every possible way for a carbon-neutral future.” - Lyonpo Namgay Tshering, Minister of Finance, Bhutan

“The eyes of the world were at the G20 summit in New Delhi. The message from the world leaders is clear, and it says we must come together for a green, prosperous, and peaceful world. SDG is just not a list of goals; it is the hope of the world for a better tomorrow. As India speeds forward in its development, it will do much of heavy lifting in terms of fulfilling SDG.” -Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India

The day's discussions delved into macro and micro issues related to sustainability, with a particular focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A highlight of the summit was the pledge session, where leading businesses and conglomerates publicly committed to contributing to a more sustainable planet and working diligently toward achieving Net Zero Emissions. This emphasized the private sector's pivotal role in addressing environmental challenges and driving sustainable solutions.

Furthermore, the summit provided a platform for state workshops dedicated to specific SDGs and the launch of the report "Flattening the Curve - A Report: Not Just About Reconditioning, But Unleashing Innovation at Scale for Circularity." This insightful report, a result of collaboration between the India Leadership Council (ILC) and ET Edge Insights, highlighted the key achievements and benchmarks in sustainability.

Distinguished ministerial speakers, such as Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti; Lyonpo Namgay Tshering, Minister of Finance, Bhutan; among others, graced the summit with their insights.

A distinguished panel comprising Nadir Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director of Godrej Industries; Deepali Khanna, Vice President, Asia Regional Office at The Rockefeller Foundation, Thailand; Dr Tayeb A Kamali, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Abu Dhabi School of Management; and Kartikeya G.S, Partner at JSA, engaged in a profound discussion on the topic of "Sustainable Leadership and Corporate Business Strategies."

Another distinguished group consisting of Geetanjali Kirloskar, Chairperson & Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems Limited; Mohit Bhargava, CEO, NTPC Green Energy Ltd, NTPC; and Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman of JBM Group & Chairman of Linde Wiemann Gmbh, delved into discussions focused on "Green Action and Collective Impact."

The success of this first day underlines the importance of collective action and collaborative efforts in advancing sustainability goals. The summit continues tomorrow, September 28, offering further insights and impactful discussions.

For more information about the Global Sustainability Alliance and its initiatives, please visit GSA's Official Website https://et-gsa.in/sdg/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor